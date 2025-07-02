‘I went motorcycling with my grandson across France for the history lesson of a lifetime’

A 70-year-old grandfather from Yorkshire took his grandson on the back of his motorbike for a ‘history trip’ of a lifetime across France.

Chris Schrimshaw, from Wakefield, enjoys spending his spare time on his motorcycle travelling around Yorkshire.

Chris said: “Last year I took my 16-year-old grandson Zak to France on the back of my bike and we had planned to go again this year but he had GCSEs.

“My 12-year-old grandson asked if he could come instead.”

Chris Schrimshaw and Rehaan

Chris obliged as he wanted to take his grandson, Rehaan Khan, to some of the memorials of fallen soldiers, as well as visiting graves of their own ancestors who were killed during the First World War.

He said: “We stayed in a beautiful chateau as we rode around pretty French villages.

“We also visited Belgium which was just an hour away, and Menin Gate in Ypres.”

Chris said the trip was “quite emotional” as it brought his grandson's history books to life.

'A history trip of a lifetime'

He said: “It was a fantastic trip. He did well on the back of my bike as he has to keep in line with me.”

Chris, who is part of the Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA) West Yorkshire, had also planned to meet with CMA members in Lille.

Chris said: “I went to France this year and last year.

“We had him (Rehaan) all kitted up, and he wants to go on a trip next year but maybe this time we will travel through Italy.

Chris, 70, and his Grandson Rehaan, 12, stayed at a chateau in France

“I don’t like to go to the same place every year.”

I got my first motorbike six decades ago

Chris was inspired by his motorcycling father to buy his first motorbike when he was 16.

Now almost six decades later Chris’ passion for the biking community remains.