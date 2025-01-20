Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he’s regularly found perched elsewhere with his laptop on his knee. “I’m pretty lucky that I can shut out noise and distractions and just write pretty much anywhere,” he says. He can also – it seems – write pretty much anything.

David’s career began with local news journalism, then, nearing twenty years ago, his first novel – a fantasy – was published. From 2017, he pivoted to writing rom-coms and a year later, his boyhood self would have been delighted with the publication of his first comic book work.

Last year, David began to explore yet another avenue – folk-horror fiction. Withered Hill, his first book in the genre, was published in September and soon his second, Scuttler’s Cove, will be out on sale. The genre is “having a bit of a moment,” the 55-year-old says. It typically uses elements of folklore to invoke fear and foreboding. “It usually involves an isolated community and an insider coming in and finding out there are pagan practices and people following older ways,” David explains. “It’s very much an exploration of the modern world versus the older ways really."

Author David Barnett has written a new folk-horror Scuttler's Cove.

Scuttler’s Cove is set in a Cornish seaside village. Life there has gone by uninterrupted for centuries, but it’s recently been discovered by the wealthy. The result is quaint harbour-front cottages being snapped up by second home owners and rental companies, and locals struggling to afford to continue to live in their own town.

The book was in-part inspired by trips to Cornwall, where one of David’s two children now lives. "This is a very contemporary issue, outsiders coming in, buying up property, driving up prices and creating a bit of conflict with local people who also have to rely on them for tourism money. It’s a complicated situation and seeing that first hand over numerous visits to Cornwall inspired the backdrop to the book,” David says.

The story focuses on two main characters. One grew up in the area and then moved away for university but makes a return after her mother’s death. The other is a recently-widowed woman from Bradford, drawn into her late husband’s wealthy friendship group who own holiday homes in Scuttler’s Cove and head there each summer. “They both slowly find they’re part of a conspiracy, an old prophecy that’s not going to end really well for either of them,” David teases.

His brain was a curious place when writing the tale. He was doing so at the same time as creating his latest rom-com, The Little Christmas Library, which was published late last year. “I was writing them in parallel in summer. It was an interesting place to be in my head, flipping between really dark folk horror and really light Christmas comedy at the same time…But as a writer you immerse yourself in your story and your characters then flip onto another job. You reset your brain and get on with the next task.”

David also writes for comic books, which was a childhood dream.

There’s certainly plenty for him to be getting on with. As well as his journalism work for national news titles, David is working on two more folk-horror books, set to be published next year. One is a novel set in a former mining community, exploring folklore in an urban landscape. The other is a direct return to Withered Hill, looking at the events that unfolded after the first book concluded.

David, who in the past has done work for DC Comics, is also on with writing for the 2000 AD British science-fiction comic. There’s projects in the pipeline with American comic companies too, one idea for which is based loosely around the Cottingley Fairies hoax. “I think me aged ten would think the comic work was the coolest bit of what I do,” reflects David, who grew up in Wigan in Lancashire. “I would save my pocket money and go buy Marvel and DC from the local newsagents.”

To see his name in a comic was a childhood dream – and nearly eight years ago, it was a dream that he managed to fulfil. It was sparked by a chance meeting with American comic book editor Shelly Bond at the Yorkshire Thought Bubble comic convention back in 2016. Their conversations resulted in him writing his first published comic series Punks Not Dead.

The publication came shortly after David went freelance with his writing work ten years ago, after first entering the world of journalism with the Chorley Guardian, aged 19. Stints at the Wigan Evening Post, Lancashire Evening Post and the Bradford Telegraph and Argus followed.

David Barnett writes fiction, journalism and comic books.

Then, in 2005, David had his first novel, a fantasy tale, published by a small, independent press. His first major success came later with a Victorian fantasy trilogy between 2013 and 2015 and since going freelance, David has dedicated more of his time to writing books. He was a voracious reader as a child, visiting his community mobile library every week with his mother, but writing was not a career path that David thought was possible.

“I grew up in a very working class family and community...I didn’t think writing was something people like me did. I thought you had to be highly educated and very posh. So it was never something I considered I could do until I was older and realised the only thing you actually need to be a writer is some imagination and a pencil and paper.”

So, what would his childhood self think now? “He’d probably be very impressed actually and I was quite hard to impress.”