Ian McMillan: A Yorkshire Day poem

Ian McMillan shares a poem to mark Yorkshire Day 2024.
Ian McMillan
By Ian McMillan
Published 1st Aug 2024, 10:58 BST

This is our time;

These are our moments,

As the sun rises, lighting

Yorkshire Day 2024. Pictured is Andy Ormrod from flag makers Flying Colours with a Yorkshire flag at Surprise View in the Castle Yard, Knaresborough to celebrate Yorkshire Day.  Picture Tony JohnsonYorkshire Day 2024. Pictured is Andy Ormrod from flag makers Flying Colours with a Yorkshire flag at Surprise View in the Castle Yard, Knaresborough to celebrate Yorkshire Day.  Picture Tony Johnson
Yorkshire Day 2024. Pictured is Andy Ormrod from flag makers Flying Colours with a Yorkshire flag at Surprise View in the Castle Yard, Knaresborough to celebrate Yorkshire Day.  Picture Tony Johnson

The spaces that Yorkshire

Is made of.

This is a day

Of dales and moors,

Of cities and towns

And those tiny places

That Grow around Yorkshire

Here is a day

As diverse as we are

In grand Yorkshire weather

As warm as our stories

As wide as our vistas

Our special day

When the whole map of Yorkshire

Is bigger than ever

And no-one can miss it

(As if they'd want to!)

Today we're all Yorkshire

And Yorkshire is all of us

