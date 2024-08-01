Ian McMillan: A Yorkshire Day poem
Ian McMillan shares a poem to mark Yorkshire Day 2024.
This is our time;
These are our moments,
As the sun rises, lighting
The spaces that Yorkshire
Is made of.
This is a day
Of dales and moors,
Of cities and towns
And those tiny places
That Grow around Yorkshire
Here is a day
As diverse as we are
In grand Yorkshire weather
As warm as our stories
As wide as our vistas
Our special day
When the whole map of Yorkshire
Is bigger than ever
And no-one can miss it
(As if they'd want to!)
Today we're all Yorkshire
And Yorkshire is all of us
