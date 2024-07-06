Ian McMillan: My slow snooze day on the train from Stockport

I can’t find us anywhere in the pages of books, and that has to be wrong. Of course people in fiction tumble into bed in the early hours after a hard night’s partying or their deep midnight slumber is shattered by someone pounding at the door but they never slump on the settee at half-past six in the evening because, try as they might, they just can’t keep their eyes open. Imagine if, halfway through a spy thriller or a whodunnit, the main protagonist fell asleep on a chair for a couple of paragraphs or even half a chapter; the plot would slow down, for sure, but the book would have a tinge of realism that it would otherwise have lacked. More snoozers in literature, I say! Who’s with me?

I’ve been an early evening slumper for years and I’ve looked in vain for representations of me and people like me in the performed and written arts but so far with no success. Of course if I went to see a ballet that just consisted of people sitting cross-legged in the middle of the stage before gradually appearing to deflate like tired balloons then I might start to feel short-changed but then again it’s good to see yourself reflected aesthetically, and I bet those ballet dancers would collapse into snoring more elegantly that I do.

Falling asleep on the settee isn’t too bad because settees are very comfortable things but yesterday I feel asleep on the hard seat of a train. My first excuse is that I’d been up early, but then I’m always up early and I don’t always fall asleep on the train. My second excuse is that the train was very warm. My third excuse is that the train was rocking gently and it was as though I had regressed sixty-odd years to being rocked in the arms of my mam one summer’s evening on Barnsley Road in the late 1950’s. That’s a grand trio of excuses, but the fact is that as the train left Stockport I found myself heading for the land of nod, the country whose name is spelt entirely with the letter Z.

I tried to fight the sleep on that train, I really did. It didn’t help that on that line from Manchester to Sheffield there are three long tunnels and although of course the lights are on on the train there’s something restful about staring at the dark tunnel walls as the train trundles through. Between tunnels I stared hard out of the window but sadly all I saw were fields full of sheep that I felt obliged to count. I tried to read a very interesting book but the words swam around on the page and I felt the book slipping from my hands and tumbling to the floor. I surreptitiously pinched myself on the leg but, frankly, it hurt so I stopped. I felt myself slipping into sleep and then suddenly the train was rolling into Sheffield and I was jolted awake by the announcement of our arrival. A man at the other side of the train laughed and said ‘You’ll write a poem about that!’ Well, nearly. I’ll write a column. It’ll be a novel soon, you watch.