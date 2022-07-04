Ice cream vendor could be forced to move after child hit by a car outside Yorkshire school

Paul Grayson wants to renew his licence to sell ice creams outside Birley Primary Academy, on Thornbridge Avenue.

But Dawn McAughey, headteacher of the school, Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, and Lauren Spacie, of South Yorkshire Police, have all objected.

The objectors were concerned about congestion, parking and the safety of pupils at busy times and all referred to an incident where a pupil was hit by a car on March 10 in their comments.

The ice cream vendor could be made to move

Council officers said the pupil was struck when they walked around the ice cream van to cross the road.

A licensing enforcement officer at the council investigated the incident and found the trader was parked legally but both the school and South Yorkshire Police believed the incident would not have happened if the ice cream van was parked elsewhere.

Officers added: “It reduced visibility for anyone crossing the road.

“As this is a legal parking space without any road traffic regulations in place, this could be a problem for any larger vehicles parked there.”

The council is now looking at whether parking restrictions should be put in place at the spot, which would force the vendor out.

Mr Grayson has worked closely with council officers to find an alternative location but there is no suitable site in the area.