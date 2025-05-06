Ilkley Carnival: Best of the action captured at May bank holiday carnival

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 14:32 BST
Hundreds of people lined the streets for Ilkley Carnival over the weekend.

Ilkley Carnival is a non-for-profit event which invites people to the streets of Ilkley every May bank holiday.

The Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty captured the best of the action:

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the Ilkley Carnival Parade 2025. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 5th May 2025.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the Ilkley Carnival Parade 2025. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 5th May 2025. Photo: James Hardisty

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the Ilkley Carnival Parade 2025 Photo: James Hardisty

Ilkley Carnival Parade 2025. Picture: Photo: James Hardisty

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the Ilkley Carnival Parade 2025. Photo: James Hardisty

