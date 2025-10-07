Ilkley footpath to close for safety works until April 2026

A public footpath in Ilkley is to be closed temporarily for safety reasons, Bradford Council has confirmed.

The closure affects Footpath No. 9, which runs between Carters Lane and Denton Road.

Under a Temporary Prohibition of Traffic Order made by the City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council, no pedestrians will be allowed to use this section of the path due to what the authority described as “the likelihood of danger to the public.”

The restriction will not apply to workers carrying out the necessary works along the route. No alternative pedestrian routes have been provided during the closure.

The order comes into effect at 7am on Monday, 29 September 2025, and is scheduled to remain in place until 7pm on 24 April 2026. The council has the option to keep the closure in force for up to six months if required.