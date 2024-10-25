Parking charges will be introduced at one of Yorkshire’s most popular attractions next month.

Parking charges will go live at the Denton Road Car Park in Ilkley, most commonly known as the Ilkley Pool and Lido car park, from November 1.

From this date motorists will be charged £1 to park for one hour, and £4 to park longer than four hours.

One councillor has acknowledged that introducing parking charges is an “emotive issue” but claims the charging is needed due to Bradford Council’s perilous financial situation.

Megan Kennedy cools down at Ilkley Lido. Picture by Simon Hulme

During summer months Ilkley’s traditional lido attracts thousands of users to the town.

A statement by Bradford Council said: “Car parking charges will be introduced at Denton Road Car Park (also known as Ilkley Pool and Lido Car Park) on November 1, 2024. The charges will cover Monday to Sunday, 8am to 6pm. Day visitors to Ilkley Lido will be expected to pay to park their vehicle.”

People who are having swimming lessons with Bradford Aquatics, or are ClubActive members will not have to pay – they will be given a parking permit which covers the timescale of their lessons or membership.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s executive member for regeneration, planning and transport said: “We understand parking charges are always an emotive issue but in the current financial climate we’ve had to make a number of tough choices to generate revenue in a sustainable and manageable manner.

“Revenue from parking charges goes towards maintaining and improving infrastructure, enforcing regulations and investing in sustainable transport initiatives. We try to take a consistent and fair approach across the district and this year have decided to introduce charges at Denton Road Car Park.“

Parking charges will be:

1 hour – £1

2 hour – £2

3 hour – £3