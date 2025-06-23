'I'm a CEO running 52 marathons this year - and this is what it's teaching me'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s been a fair few ‘you’re mad’ comments directed his way too, but Dr Beer is understated and undeterred. “I’m just a guy that’s going for a run once a week really,” he shrugs. “That’s all it is.”

The 38-year-old is now reaching the halfway point of his Marathon of a CEO challenge, having clocked over 600 miles in the past six months. He’s not doing it to chase medals or praise, he’s aiming to raise £3,500 for children’s cancer charity PASIC, which helped a close friend of his during a time of unimaginable difficulty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also a personal challenge for Dr Beer, to push himself beyond his previous capabilities. It's a testament to focus, drive and resilience, all qualities, he says, that have helped him develop as an individual and a leader.

Dr William Beer is almost halfway through his challenge.

“I wanted to take on something bigger than a personal fitness goal,” explains Dr Beer, who is CEO of Leeds-based sustainability consultancy Tunley Environmental.

“Something that reflects what it means to lead in the climate era. Something that pushes mental and physical boundaries in the same way that solving global challenges does. Running one marathon is hard. Running one every week for a year? That’s a level of consistent discipline that mirrors what many of us face in leadership, in life and in business.”

Every marathon so far has taught Dr Beer something new, he claims. Some were smooth, others were painful and a few genuinely miserable. He’s thrown up en-route, run out of water, and exhausted his supply of electrolytes mid-run. But he’s carried on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve run through fatigue, self-doubt and sore knees. And I’ve finished them all,” he says. “That’s the magic of this challenge: you find out what you’re really capable of when your brain is screaming ‘stop’ and your purpose says ‘keep going’."

Dr William Beer is inviting others to join him for some of the marathons.

That message isn’t just for runners, he says. It’s for CEOs, business owners, students, and anyone staring at something that looks too big to take on.

It’s also a message that Dr Beer has carried with him in his career to date. After time as an engineering manager, he started work on Tunley 18 months before committing to the business full-time. It was founded in 2017 as Tunley Engineering, supporting manufacturing companies to improve their engineering departments.

When a customer asked for help with a net-zero project, the focus shifted and now Tunley Environmental helps organisations around the world to navigate sustainability and ensure they are compliant with current and evolving environmental regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Beer says there’s numerous parallels between running the firm and running the marathons. “You do it behind closed doors and people don’t see the work that goes into it,” he says, for one.

“Sustainability programmes are not sprints,” he adds. “They’re generally longer term plans to implement properly. I always use metaphors now around long-distance running. I’ve enjoyed explaining to customers how it links and I’ve got a few CEOs from customers who are now booked in to do marathons with me.”

Dr Beer continues to invite CEOs and business leaders to join him for a marathon of their own, with Tunley Environmental offering participants a branded t-shirt, personal journal and a video summary of their run.

The initiative aims to inspire leadership that is both physically and environmentally active, he says, whilst also shaping his own headship by reinforcing the idea that perseverance through hardship leads to growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Dr Beer ran an ultra-marathon for PASIC, which offers emotional, financial and practical support to families facing cancer. He also set himself a personal challenge to run 30km a week, and this year, wanted to push himself further.

He’s enjoyed having something to focus on outside of work, and testing his own mental resilience as he works to cover a total of 2,194km over the course of the year. “I’ve found the whole process very stressful, very demanding and really quite rewarding,” he says.

He prefers to run off-road, alongside a waterway in local countryside. But sometimes, it’s laps in urban areas – and they can be the most testing.

“There is nothing more mentally boring than doing 13 laps of the same loop,” says Dr Beer. "And you know that at lap nine you could just go home and tell everyone you’ve done it. No one would know. For me, it builds a level of really good mental strength and resilience within you, which I think all companies need now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Personally, I feel very good running down the street on the way back from doing a marathon knowing I’ve done it,” he adds. “Running away from the house, I often think this is going to suck but when I get back, I love that feeling…I think running is such a good way to get away from the noise of life.”

We all have our own marathon to run, Dr Beer believes, “a challenge that pushes us, humbles us and reveals what we’re truly made of”.

“For me, that marathon is both literal and symbolic,” he says. “It's about doing what I never thought I could and inviting others to do the same. We have to keep showing up, for our planet, our people and our purpose.”

To support the Marathon of a CEO campaign, visit gofundme.com/f/one-ceo-one-year-52-marathons-endless-impact