Leeds mother, Nicole Taylor, was stunned to give birth to a baby boy that weighed a whopping 11lbs 7oz and said: "I'm glad I had a c-section"

Nicole - who is just 5'2" says the size of her second son George even shocked surgeons when he was delivered on October 17.

The average weight of a newborn baby boy in the UK is 7lbs 8oz, meaning George was almost 50% heavier than the average newborn.

She and husband 6'1" Tommy, 33, had to remove the newborn attachment from their car seat to get George home from Leeds General Infirmary as it was too small for him.

Baby George is bigger than a large watermelon at 3 weeks old.

And he was instantly in size two nappies and 0-3 month clothes as none of his newborn clothes would fit him.

Legal PA Nicole, 30, who is size 10- 12,said: "The week before I was due, I decided to go for a cesarian section as they told me of all the risks associated with having him naturally.

"I'm so glad I did as I think it would have been horrific.

"I was really shocked because he looked so big, all the surgeons were saying he's massive, they couldn't wait to get him on the scales.

L-R Tommy Taylor, Leo Taylor, baby George and Nicole. Nicole Taylor gave birth to her second son, George, who weighed a massive 11lbs 7oz.

"They said he could be the biggest baby to be born at LGI in five years. Tom and I were like 'oh my god, he's massive'.

"I was a bit concerned there might be something wrong with him being so big, but he's had all his checks and he's fine."

Mum-of-two Nicole, of Leeds, said she'd been told during her pregnancy that George was likely to be big.

She had started to show rather early in the pregnancy and the couple's first son, Leo, now eight, weighed 8lbs 12oz when he was born.

Nicole Taylor says her second son George stunned surgeons when he was delivered by c-section on October 17, pictured at the family home in Leeds.

But she was left stunned by the size of George when he was delivered.

She added: "I started to show quite early, but people were saying 'you do show quicker with your second, so I didn't think anything of it.

"At the scan, they were saying he's a big baby and they measured him at 9lb 2oz at 39 weeks. One of the midwives said 'you must just make big babies'.

"He's lovely, he's thriving, he's just won't stop having a bottle. He has a five ounce bottle every two hours and it's not enough for him."

Nicole and George were allowed home two days after the birth, where the tot is now settling into family life.

The beaming mum added: "Leo was so good, he was excited to be a big brother.

"He was in school when George came and they announced it in assembly and everyone cheered.

"He is heavy, we've had lots of visitors, and they just still can't believe the size of him and some people have struggled to hold him for long.