'I'm no hero': Yorkshire roofer halts work to transport NHS workers and elderly during snow

A roofer from Yorkshire halted work to spend the week transporting NHS workers, the elderly and picking up medication during the snow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Corby, 31, has been praised across social media for his efforts during the past seven days.

Jordan – helped with the community efforts by his partner Leanne, 32 – has transferred NHS workers to Bradford Royal Hospital, doctors to Airedale Hospital and NHS workers to St Luke’s without taking a penny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have helped clear paths for emergency services in Allerton and outside Horizon health care.

Jordan – helped with the community efforts by his partner Leanne, 29 – has transferred NHS workers to Bradford Royal Hospital, doctors to Airedale Hospital and NHS workers to St Luke’s without taking a penny.

Despite being based in Denholme, Bradford, the pair have travelled far and wide to “help those most in need”.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Jordan said he was “no hero”.

However, posts have been shared across social media thanking him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm just doing what a community should be doing and doing my part to help”, Jordan said.

Jordan explained the weather had made it “almost impossible” to carry out his day to day work.

Rather than staying inside, he set out to use his time to help others.

“It has certainly been a pleasure to help the community in such a difficult time”, he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since the bad snow I've been offering my help and services with no charge.

"I've also saved a lovely elderly ladies life and rushed to people when the ambulances couldn't get access or was taking over a hour to come.

"Of course their family panicked and requested my help.”

Jordan has been described as a “star” by the community.

He helped pick up medication from a pharmacy for one member of the public.

Helping Hands charity said: “Honestly this man is a diamond.”

Another added: “These guys came to our rescue yesterday.”