'I'm the voice of the Jet2 advert - Jess Glynne has become the soundtrack to my life'

The woman behind the iconic voice of the Jet2 advert says Jess Glynne has become the soundtrack to her life.

Voice actor Zoë Lister, 43, is the voice behind the "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday" campaign. She jokes people who work on the planes must be "absolutely sick" of hearing her.

But despite being the voice of the airline, Zoë doesn't get any perks such as free flights or holidays.

However she is kept busy recording countless versions of her the holiday jingles - for different destinations, airports and platforms.

The mother-of-two, from Maidenhead, in Berkshire, said she first heard about the role through her voiceover agent in 2019.

At the time, Jet2 was sponsoring Love Island and needed someone for the sponsorship bumpers. She said the job was one of the easiest she's ever landed.

"The wonderful thing about a lot of voiceovers is there's no audition," she said. "They listen to your voice reel and they're like 'that's the sound we want'. It felt like a gift of a job.

"Then it just sort of escalated. They said actually we want you for the campaigns as well. And I was like, great. Now it's just been ticking over every year since then, which has been marvellous."

Her voice now plays everywhere from TV and radio to onboard flights and airports and she's lost count of how many times she's said the famous slogan.

"I do really like saying 'package holidays you can trust'. I say it almost every day of my life."

Zoë records the adverts remotely, usually from a studio in Maidenhead or London.

She's given various scripts to read while Hold My Hand by Jess Glynne, the track used in the ads, plays.

"Jess Glynne has sort of become the soundtrack to my life," she said. "I hear it so often and it's ebbed and flowed with me. I'm in a real Jess Glynne zone at the moment.

"She's great and I think part of the appeal of the voiceover is that track as well, it just sort of works really well, doesn't it? It's a good blend."

She even joked about a potential collaboration and added: "She was actually performing quite near me recently. She did one of those summer in the park kind of gigs and I thought, I wonder if I should reach out and we should do a live on stage collab. I'm here for it! I'm sure Jet2 wouldn't mind the free advertising."

The audio has become so well known that she gets requests to "do the voice" from her children's classmates.

"I was doing a little drama workshop at my kids' school yesterday, they've got an arts and culture week, and year four were really into it actually," she said.

"They were like 'do the voice, do the voice!' "I didn't think it went as low as year four though. I don't think they've got TikTok!"

She added that her own children, aged seven and three, find it "hilarious".

"We've been on Jet2 flights and one time I was with my family and my husband was like, 'Oh it's mummy, it's mummy!'" she said.

"I was just like 'shush, shut up!' I felt like oh my god, cringe. But now I think I'd just lean into it and be like 'Oh hi guys, I'm the annoying voice on the plane.'"

And while Zoë is now the audio face of the airline, she's sadly never been offered any freebies.

"To be fair I've never asked. I feel like I should say, 'Hey Jet2, what about a free package holiday?' But I find it too awkward to ever ask for things. I'm too scared of a no."

Zoë says she's still surprised by how far the voice has reached.