Images show how Bradford's new leisure centre and swimming pool could look

New images show how a new multi million pound leisure centre planned for Bradford’s most densely populated area will look.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals for a new swimming pool at Squire Lane, near Bradford Royal Infirmary, date back almost a decade, and in 2021 the project was awarded £20m through the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

But there has been little progress on the scheme in years.

Earlier this month Bradford Council announced it had finally submitted a planning application for the new leisure centre – and these plans have now gone live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squire Lane artist's impression

However, despite the application, the Council is yet to fully sign off on the proposed facility.

They show a modern building that will include

– A 25-metre, six-lane swimming pool

– A dedicated teaching pool (12m x 8m) with a moveable floor

Squire Lane aerial image

– A state-of-the-art 390 sqm fitness suite with training areas and 100 “workstations”.

– A specialized spin studio with 20 bikes.

-Two group fitness studios for exercise classes and community wellness programs.

– A foyer with seating and a viewing area.

There will also be parking for 120 cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application points out that the facility is planned for the Toller ward, an area of Bradford that has high deprivation and the highest population density in the District.

It is also a ward where 39.6 per cent of Year 6 children are classed as obese.

It says: “The primary objective of this project is to establish a state-of-the-art Leisure Centre that will play a pivotal role in addressing the existing health and wellbeing challenges within the community.

“Through extensive consultations and engagement with key stakeholders, it has been identified that Bradford West faces a significant shortage of dedicated physical activity spaces to accommodate its growing population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally, the area experiences high levels of unemployment, a considerable degree of economic inactivity, and lower-than-average qualification attainment rates compared to national benchmarks. This project aims to bridge these gaps by providing a modern, inclusive, and accessible facility that fosters healthier lifestyles, promotes community engagement, and contributes to the overall socioeconomic development of the region.”

The area also has significant traffic problems, and is between BRI and Bradford Girls’ Grammar School.

Referring to this, the application says: “Both generate significant traffic and parking pressures, particularly along Duckworth Lane and Squire Lane. These issues become especially pronounced during peak hours, leading to congestion, limited parking availability, and challenges for pedestrians and public transport users.”

A decision on the application is expected in October.