Highlights of Whitby Regatta 2023.
Highlights of Whitby Regatta 2023.

IN PICTURES: all the best photos from Whitby Regatta 2023 Saturday and Sunday

Whitby Regatta has attracted thousands of people this weekend as the town has enjoyed a carnival atmosphere, with some great action at sea, on land and in the air.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

Here are some pictures of the weekend’s action.

The Wilson family have a great day. picture: Richard Ponter

1. Whitby Regatta 2023

The Wilson family have a great day. picture: Richard Ponter

Jude jumping for joy. picture: Richard Ponter

2. Whitby Regatta 2023

Jude jumping for joy. picture: Richard Ponter

The Lancaster makes for a stunning sight on one of its two weekend flights over Whitby. picture: Brian Murfield

3. Whitby Regatta 2023

The Lancaster makes for a stunning sight on one of its two weekend flights over Whitby. picture: Brian Murfield

Nova Spreadbury presented with the match ball by a Falcons parachutist. She won a raffle to be presented with the ball ahead of the Whitby Town v Atherton Collieries match. picture: Brian Murfield

4. Whitby Regatta 2023

Nova Spreadbury presented with the match ball by a Falcons parachutist. She won a raffle to be presented with the ball ahead of the Whitby Town v Atherton Collieries match. picture: Brian Murfield

