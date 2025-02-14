In pictures: Harrogate Army Foundation College passing out parade for hundreds of graduating junior soldiers

The Army Foundation College (AFC) in Harrogate recently held a passing-out parade for nearly 500 junior soldiers, marking the culmination of their initial military training.

The event, attended by proud families, featured shouts and cheers as the graduates marched on the parade square.

As senior officers made their way to the centre a piper appeared, following the Catterick band. Welcoming family members in the graduation programme, Commanding Officer Lt Col Mike Butler spoke of a sense of achievement. These young men and women have shown "commitment and competence", he said.

"Your young soldiers follow in the footsteps of those who have graduated before them and gone onto successful and rewarding careers in service of our great nation," he said.

The Army Foundation College (AFC) is the nation's only Junior Entry basic training centre. Here trainees learn military skills, resilience and leadership, as well as physical training. Now they will move on to their selected Regiment or Corps.

In total, there were 469 Junior Soldiers graduating, from Waterloo and Cambrai Companies. This was to be a "triumph" for the youngsters and for their training teams.

