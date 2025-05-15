In pictures: King and Queen visit Bradford to mark UK City of Culture celebrations and honour Brontë heritage

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th May 2025, 16:30 BST
The King and Queen made a royal visit to Bradford to celebrate the people and heritage of the current UK City of Culture.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed by a performance from Paraorchestra, an ensemble of professional disabled and non-disabled musicians.

Crowds had gathered alongside crash barriers outside the venue Bradford Live to see the royal couple arrive for a visit that will set the seal on the year-long celebrations.

Bradford was chosen as the UK City of Culture over 20 other bids in May 2022 by the Government to showcase its best in music, the arts and heritage.

Bradford 2025 is taking place throughout Bradford District, an area of 141 square miles across West Yorkshire.

It features performances, exhibitions, events and activities inspired by the variety in the landscape, from the city’s historic centre to the surrounding countryside with a focus on the people of Bradford, from local artists to the diverse communities who call the city home.

During the royal visit Queen Camilla also visited the cottage in Thornton where the Brontë children were born in the early nineteenth century.

The cottage was purchased for the community and transformed into a cultural and educational centre where the Queen unveiled a plaque.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart Bradford Live in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where they met performers and creatives involved in Bradford 2025 to celebrate the region's year as UK City of Culture.

1. King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart Bradford Live

King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart Bradford Live in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where they met performers and creatives involved in Bradford 2025 to celebrate the region's year as UK City of Culture. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
King Charles III arrives to visit Impact Hub Yorkshire, which provides support to businesses finding sustainable solutions to social challenges, in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

2. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Bradford

King Charles III arrives to visit Impact Hub Yorkshire, which provides support to businesses finding sustainable solutions to social challenges, in Bradford, West Yorkshire. Photo: Jon Super

Photo Sales
King Charles III watches as magician Steven Frayne performs a trick during a visit to Bradford Live in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where they are meeting performers and creatives involved in Bradford 2025 to celebrate the region's year as UK City of Culture.

3. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Bradford

King Charles III watches as magician Steven Frayne performs a trick during a visit to Bradford Live in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where they are meeting performers and creatives involved in Bradford 2025 to celebrate the region's year as UK City of Culture. Photo: Phil Noble

Photo Sales
King Charles III greets well-wishers as he visits Impact Hub Yorkshire, which provides support to businesses finding sustainable solutions to social challenges, in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

4. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Bradford

King Charles III greets well-wishers as he visits Impact Hub Yorkshire, which provides support to businesses finding sustainable solutions to social challenges, in Bradford, West Yorkshire. Photo: Jon Super

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BradfordBradford 2025Government
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice