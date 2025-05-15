In pictures: King and Queen visit Bradford to mark UK City of Culture celebrations and honour Brontë heritage

Charles and Camilla were welcomed by a performance from Paraorchestra, an ensemble of professional disabled and non-disabled musicians.

Crowds had gathered alongside crash barriers outside the venue Bradford Live to see the royal couple arrive for a visit that will set the seal on the year-long celebrations.

Bradford was chosen as the UK City of Culture over 20 other bids in May 2022 by the Government to showcase its best in music, the arts and heritage.

Bradford 2025 is taking place throughout Bradford District, an area of 141 square miles across West Yorkshire.

It features performances, exhibitions, events and activities inspired by the variety in the landscape, from the city’s historic centre to the surrounding countryside with a focus on the people of Bradford, from local artists to the diverse communities who call the city home.

During the royal visit Queen Camilla also visited the cottage in Thornton where the Brontë children were born in the early nineteenth century.

The cottage was purchased for the community and transformed into a cultural and educational centre where the Queen unveiled a plaque.

