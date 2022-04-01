Incredible £100k raised for family of man who died in Wakefield horror smash

Ravi Venkatesh Sivaramakrishnan, who was 38, was killed in the smash on the A650 near Snow Hill on the evening of March 9, while his wife and two children were also injured.

An online donation page was set up for his family, which is now standing at an incredible £103,000.

It has been set up by family friend Jerome Vincent, who said: “Ravi was an incredibly talented person, a great father, friend, and colleague.

“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and support they’ve already shown us throughout.

“It means more to us than words can say.

“Nothing can compensate for Ravi’s loss but every little helps.

“All the received funds will be transferred to Aarthi Kannan, wife of Ravi Venkatesh, who has been added as the beneficiary of this fundraiser.

“The funds received would be used to support the family and for the education of their kids.”

Mr Sivaramakrishnan, his wife and two girls aged four and 10, were travelling in their Citroen Picasso at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, March 9 when it was involved in a collision with a BMW and Volvo.

West Yorkshire Police said the woman and two girls were in hospital with serious injuries.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash.

They have since been bailed pending further inquiries.