The Ingleborough Estate Nature Trail was first established in 1970 to commemorate European Conservation Year and offer more direct access for visitors to the cave, which dates back to 1837.

The trail winds its way past a lake, along a steep river valley through stunning woodland to Ingleborough Cave.

Before the embankment was opened, the view of the lake was interrupted by trees and the walk was at a lower level.

The new lake embankment has been opened to the public for the first time in its 54-year history. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

However, Ingleborough Estate got planning permission from the Yorkshire Dales National Park along with funding from the North Yorkshire County Council to now open the embankment to the public.

Managing director of the Ingleborough trail, Andrew Jarman, told The Yorkshire Post: “When you walk up to that it takes you slightly higher.

“You get a more elevated view, it’s also a completely uninterrupted view, there’s no trees and you get a full wide view of the lake and the skies behind as well.

“That’s very good for visitors and it’s just very scenic, very peaceful, quaint and tranquil.”

The High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Clare Granger, who officially opened the new lake embankment with Philip Farrer, from the Ingleborough Estate. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The new extension of the trail is expected to attract many visitors with varied interests.

“Those interested in wildlife and city birds will find it a useful spot because there is a lot of wildlife around the lake but along the walkway you’ve got this elevated and uninterrupted view,” Mr Jarman said.

“It’s fantastic for educational groups which we welcome; there is the geology, it gives you the first views of the stars in the distance and also allows you to go into the history of the lake and when it was dammed and put in place and the Victorians.

“Your general visitor as well [will enjoy it too], everybody loves a view, people seem to love lakes and waterfalls, so general visitors will enjoy it too I’m sure.”

Bathing at the lake house in June 1892. (Pic credit: Farrer Collection / James Hardisty)

The opening of the embankment took place on March 20, 2024 and was attended by a group of locals, the High Sheriff of Yorkshire, Clare Granger and the owner of Ingleborough Estate, Philip Farrer.

The night before, Mr Jarman had taken a Facebook live video of the new walkway for people to experience the new lake virtually and the feedback was positive.

“It was a great success. We had a fantastic day,” he said.

“Clare Granger, the High Sheriff of Yorkshire came along and she officially opened the walkway, and a number of locals turned up to watch it being opened for the first time.

The new lake embankment at Ingleborough Nature Trail. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

"The feedback was very positive. People seemed very pleased that we are spending money on improving the trail and opening new areas and improving the customer experience further.”

Looking to the future, Mr Jarman said that this walkway is the first step in a wider project Ingleborough Estate is working on.

“We want to continue to do projects like this,” he said.

“There are lots of things we want to keep doing, keep improving, keep opening along the trail and we are working through those stage by stage,” he said.

“The trail isn’t just a trail, people can leave it. It is the gateway to Ingleborough.

“A lot of walks are penned in.

“With ours it is quite different in that you can leave it at the top end and make the walk as long or short as you like. That [aspect] does attract a lot of visitors.