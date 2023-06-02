Inquest opens into mystery death of 34-year-old man whose body was found in reclaimed Yorkshire village Sunk Island

An inquest has opened into the ‘unascertained’ death of a 34-year-old man whose body was found in the village of Sunk Island.

Area coroner for Hull and the East Riding Lorraine Harris said James Christian Snow’s remains were found on South Farm Road on February 5 this year, but due to the advanced state of decomposition, a cause of death has not yet been established.

Ms Harris adjourned the inquest at Hull Coroner’s Court for a full hearing at a later date pending the outcome of a police investigation.

The Crown Estate village of Sunk Island on the banks of the Humber Estuary was built on land reclaimed from the sea for farming.

In the 16th century it was still an island cut off from the mainland, but the channel separating it from the shore had silted up by the mid-18th century and the land around it gradually drained.