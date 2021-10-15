Inquest to open into death of swimmer at Runswick Bay in North Yorkshire as she is named for the first time

Mary Stanforth was pulled from the water by rescuers including an off-duty doctor and the Coastguard at the popular beach on August 13 but was pronounced dead.

Mrs Stanforth, who was married to husband Christopher and is believed to have grown-up children, was visiting the area the time.

She was originally from Oxfordshire though had retired to live in Norfolk.

Runswick Bay

Her funeral was held at St Leonard's Church in her home village of Eynsham, near Witney, two days after her death.

A death notice in her local paper stated that Mrs Stanforth was 'much missed by family and friends'.

The inquest will open at County Hall in Northallerton on October 22, with a full hearing to be held at a later date.