Local councillors have had their say on the biggest issues facing their ward of Almondbury.

Situated to the south-east of central Huddersfield, the Almondbury ward encompasses the small, picturesque village, with its ancient church and charming array of independent shops.

Surrounding areas that make up the ward include Fenay Bridge, Lepton, and Ravensknowle Park – home of the Tolson Museum.

Earlier this week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) paid a visit to the area to get to the heart of the issues that really matter to residents and their ward councillors.

The former Co-op site in the centre of Almondbury. Credit: Abigail Marlow

Historically, the Lib Dems have generally been successful within the ward along with a handful of Conservative and Labour representatives.

Currently, the ward is represented by three Lib Dem councillors – Alison Munro, Paola Davies and David Longstaff. Coun Munro was elected in 2018, Coun Davies the following year, while Coun Longstaff was elected in 2024.

Meeting at Solt cafe, the councillors outlined their biggest concerns for the area.

Aside from the usual complaints of bin collections and potholes, the future of the Tolson Museum and Castle Hill were among the first issues we got on to.

Almondbury ward Lib Dem councillors Alison Munro (left) and Paola Davies (right). Credit: Abigail Marlow

At present, the council is progressing with its plan to transfer the Tolson’s collections to the new museum in Our Cultural Heart in the centre of Huddersfield, much to the disliking of councillors and residents alike. The transfer of the Tolson to the Huddersfield Corporation in 1919 came with a covenant that it be used for educational purposes, with its future usage currently unclear.

Acknowledging the plans for the Tolson and the cutbacks that have struck the Cultural Heart, such as combining the new museum and gallery, and a review of the music venue, Coun Davies said: “I’m worried we’re going to be left with nothing. The Tolson is there for a reason and people love it. It’s such a cherished and loved venue.”

Coun Longstaff could not attend the meeting, but in a statement he added: “Tolson Museum is a concern for the area. Everybody I speak to wants it to remain in its current location, not moved to Huddersfield town centre.”

This isn’t the only instance of Kirklees’ assets being centralised to Huddersfield town centre.

Part of the HS9 site to the north of Fenay Lane which has an indicative capacity of 274 homes. Credit: Abigail Marlow

Councillor Davies noted that Almondbury often gets “overlooked” due to its proximity to the town centre, and said that the village has been denied the installation of EV charging points as a result. She added: “They’re [the council] not helping people help themselves.”

Elsewhere, plans for the development of a visitor centre with six rooms, a café and bar at Castle Hill, are awaiting a decision from Kirklees Council, with serious concerns voiced by ward councillors. Public consultation has recently come to a close, with 90 comments made by residents.

While acknowledging the “immense strain” council officers are under, Coun Munro was concerned about a “lack of communication” on the Castle Hill plans.

Councillor Davies felt the proposed access arrangements, particularly for emergency and waste vehicles, are “not conducive” to the development, while Coun Longstaff fears the development is too large and will cause traffic problems.

Almondbury is also home to several large-scale housing development sites. One of which to the north of Fenay Lane, on the site referred to as HS9 in the council’s Local Plan, prompted fears for drainage issues, access and sewage flowing into Fenay Beck. The beck has been identified as at risk of flooding, with councillors urging the local authority to invest and alleviate this risk.

More broadly, councillors reported a strain on local services, as local schools near capacity and four to five week waits are reported for GP services. On another housing-related matter, Coun Longstaff said that the area is “under pressure” from developments trying to change the green belt areas.

Several schemes are also hanging in the balance, with plans to construct five flats on the site of the former Co-op in the centre of the village approved in February, but yet to be acted upon.

The future of the Carnegie Library which was purchased via auction last year also appears to be in limbo.

With Almondbury taking great pride in its festive celebrations, another key issue was Christmas lights, and a lack of support for volunteers to help run events in the ward.

Councillor Davies said: “The council expects the community to do more and then stands in their way. For example, where local community groups have bought Christmas lights, the council expects them to do a survey before they put them up.”

Coun Munro continued: “There are so many generous people who live here and are prepared to give their money to these events and there is nothing back from the council in gratitude. There is no good will.”

The duo were critical of the administration at times, with Coun Davies saying: “Almondbury is a fantastic place. The council does not see that. It is incredibly frustrating for us as councillors. There’s a lack of support for communities, there’s a lack of communication to councillors. They are not supporting community groups or litter picking groups of the residents.”

Councillor Munro added: “They are not putting councillors at the heart of the council. We do not even know what is going on… It is being done to us all the time. We may not agree with a particular policy but we are having to have it and in our ward, if we like it or not, and we are not always told.”

The councillors highlighted the strong sense of community spirit in Almondbury and “fabulous pockets of work” being done within the ward, referring to SMASH Food Bank, Lepton Link, and Almondbury Action which engages in activities like litter picking and supports local events, among others.

They spoke of the success of sports teams, including four local cricket clubs, the Summer of events planned by the Friends of the Tolson, and fundraising by the local Scout Hut.

