Inside the retirement village which feels like a luxury hotel resort hidden in Yorkshire

With an ageing population, retirement communities are thriving. People over 60 now have an array of options when looking to retire in style.

Elderly people can relax in everything from compact holiday homes to this luxury retirement village, complete with a brasserie, spa, swimming pool, gym, lounge area, and a range of activities.

We sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin to Audley Scarcroft Park, a state-of-the-art retirement community on Wetherby Road in Leeds.

Built-in 1830, the Grade II-listed Scarcroft Lodge eventually became the headquarters of the Yorkshire Electricity Board.

Audley Scarcroft Park in an affluent suburb of Leeds

But in 2018 Audley RetirementVillages bought the lodge and the 110-acre grounds to build 172 luxurious homes.

At the epicentre is the lodge where you can find an upmarket brasserie, Thackaray's restaurant, with a menu prepared by a chef who used to work at Buckingham Palace.

You can sit at the bar and have a coffee, relax in a cosy lounge area with a tipple or two, or peruse books in the private library. The interior is much more like that of an upmarket hotel.

"If Grantley Hall and Rudding Park had a baby and made Soho House in Yorkshire, it would be Audley Village," said Freda Shafi who runs classes and events at Scarcroft Park.

Reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin speaks to Freda Shafi who runs events and activities at Scarcroft Park

I had a guided tour of one of the villages which residents describe as a home from home.

At first glance, the grounds look like the set of the Stepford Wives with the immaculately pruned gardens, the newly built properties, and everyone seemed friendly and chatty. This is a far cry from the maisonette equipped with an emergency cord I envisaged retirement looking like.

I stepped inside one of the experience apartments which has just been sold, it made me excited about ageing. That said, it would have a different feel with all my lifelong collection of clutter shoved in here.

The ensuite bathroom is white, sleek, simple, and accessible yet stylish. There’s an open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room as well as a master bedroom and a double bedroom if you were to have guests.

Audley Scarcroft Park's Brasserie - Thackaray's restaurant.

There is on-site guest accommodation too from £60 per night if you don’t want guests staying in your property. With over 170 properties on the site starting from £465,000 and a monthly management charge costing between £500 - £1000, this is for those that can afford it.

That said, you also get access to the gym, spa area, and swimming pool. The swimming pool is shared with residents who they call ‘owners,’ and non-residents who are spa members. There’s also a sauna and stunning views from the pool overlooking the one hundred acres of green land.

Through the large windows, this reminded me of sitting on the terrace at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

There is a hairdresser, treatment room, and access to your own personal trainer in the gym who specialises in mobility on site. As well as 24-hour care access via the ipads located in each building.

Rather than the odd battered board or card games that tend to frequent care homes, you can play a board game on the hand-carved chess boards or even indulge in one of the fine arts, crafts, or even astrology classes available for owners.

Wandering around it felt like a film set featuring a "dream retirement" retreat. I wanted to book in for a holiday but for now, I'll make do with a coffee there.