Inspector overrules decision to refuse self-build homes in village near Wetherby
Mr and Mrs Forbes, Mrs Moscicki and Mr Frizelle went to appeal after North Yorkshire Council refused permission for the new houses on Wetherby Road, Little Ribston next door to two other recently built properties, Acorn House and Oak House.
The new homes are earmarked for a field, outside the village's development limit, bringing housing closer to the park and garden of 17th century Ribston Hall.
The parish council had objected saying recent housebuilding was "ruining the look" of the village and they were worried that development would expand to the rest of the field behind and an estate would result.
North Yorkshire Council rejected the plans in January saying they didn't think the site was suitable.
Planning inspector France Wilkinson agreed that the new builds would encroach into the countryside concluding there would be "some modest localised harm to the character and appearance of the area".
However the Inspector said the applicants were on the register the council has to keep of those wanting serviced plots to build their own homes. She said there was no dispute between the parties that there was a growing shortfall in the amount of land for self-build homes. The proposals would make a “small, though valuable” contribution to meeting demand.
She allowed the plans, saying: "I conclude that the contribution that the proposal would make to the supply of Self-Build and Custom Housing is a matter that is sufficiently weighty, as a material planning consideration, to outweigh the identified conflict with the development plan."
Government data shows that between 2021 and 2022 just 6,374 planning permissions were granted for serviced plots suitable for self and custom build in England.
In contrast in some European countries the figure exceeds 60 per cent of total annual housebuilding.
According to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, as well as self-build, where people buy a site and arrange most of the construction, there is an option for custom building homes, where purchasers choose a property on a serviced site, and a construction company carries out the work.