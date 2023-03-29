A Yorkshire shop manager has expressed her joy after her store was made over by contestants on BBC’s Interior Design Masters.

The BBC One show, hosted by Alan Carr, sees 10 contestants compete again each over to win an interior design job contract.

In this week’s episode, which aired on Tuesday, March 28, the remaining contestants headed to Harrogate.

The brief was to transform three independent shops – shoe shop Daniel Footwear, in Parliament Street, fashion store Owl, in Montpellier Parade, and Westmorland Sheepskins, also in Montpellier Parade.

The interior of Daniel Footwear following the redesign by Interior Design Masters contestants.

They had a budget of £3,000, a team of tradespeople and two days to complete the designs.

Ry Elliott and Jack Kinsey were tasked with transforming Daniel Footwear’s flagship store.

Briefed with owner Daniel Buck's vision in mind, the designers remodelled the previously untouched store into a stunning boutique.

Following the renovation, Store Manager Penny Barr said: "It’s a really lovely space, and the designers have made it a really enjoyable space for us to work in. But more importantly, they’ve created an interesting space that customers want to come and shop in.

The interior of Daniel Footwear following the redesign by Interior Design Masters contestants.

"Everyone keeps giving us great feedback - saying how much they love the layout and how much more spacious it feels."

Tom Power and Temi Johnson were crowned the winners of the episode for their redesign of Westmorland Sheepskins.

Ry Elliott was sent home by the judge Michelle Ogundehin.

Earlier in the series, Yorkshire contestant Joanne Hardcastle was eliminated from the competition.

Photo: Daniel Footwear

The mum-of-three, from Batley, followed in the footsteps of three impressive Yorkshire women who all starred in series two of the show in 2021

Leeds based Amy Wilson, a former marketing and PR consultant, is now a sought-after interior designer, while runner-up in the competition Siobhan Murphy gave up her job as a digital communications manager to devote herself to a new career as a fashion and homeware designer, writer and stylist. She has designed homeware for Freemans, written a book, More is More Decor, and regularly appears on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch .

The winner of series two of the series was Slaithwaite based Lynsey Ford, an architect by trade. She now has her own business Lynsey Ford Design and is much in demand.