International Tea Day is observed every year on May 21 according to the United Nations and aims to highlight the rich history and deep cultural and economical impact of tea all over the world.

According to tea.co.uk, tea is the most popular drink consumed in the UK, with more than 100,000,000 cups being drunk every day of the year. We are of course famous for afternoon tea, tea rooms and cafes serving cream tea, which consist of scones, clotted cream, and jam along with a pot of tea.

We in Yorkshire especially take pride in our tea - Yorkshire Tea to be more specific. The brand was first launched in 1977 and was initially administered for Yorkshire people until it became so popular that it was sold both across the UK and even internationally.

On May 20, professional footballer, John Stones, from Barnsley, posted a picture on Instagram of him holding a large bag of Yorkshire Tea with the caption: “You can take the boy out of Yorkshire but you can’t take Yorkshire out of the boy.”

So, we asked you what places you never expected to find Yorkshire Tea - here are your responses.

1. Normandy, France One commenter found Yorkshire Tea at one of the supermarkets near Caen in Normandy. Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy / Getty Images

2. Provincetown, Massachusetts Someone has spotted the tea brand in the most populous state in the New England region of the United States. Photo: Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

3. Orange County, California Another reader said that they've noticed Yorkshire Tea being sold in at their favourite Indian takeaway shop in Orange County. Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images

4. Sofia, Bulgaria One saw the brand being sold back in 1994 at a supermarket in Sofia. Photo: Hristo Rusev / Getty Images