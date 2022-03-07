4. Jessica Ennis-Hill

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill was born in Sheffield and is one of two daughters. Her Jamaican father is a self-employed painter and decorator, while her English mother is a social worker from Derbyshire. Both of her parents had an interest in sport; her father did some sprinting at school, whilst her mother preferred the high jump. During her school summer holidays in 1996, Jessica went to a Start:Track event at the Don Valley Stadium, where she won her first athletics prize: a pair of trainers. She met Toni Minichiello, who went on to become her coach. She immediately fell in love with the sport and joined the City of Sheffield and Dearne Athletic Club the following year at the age of 11. She attended Sharrow Primary School and King Ecgbert School in Dore, then went on to study psychology at the University of Sheffield, graduating in 2007. She continued to participate in athletics after her degree and ended up winning a bronze medal for England at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia, a gold medal at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, another gold at the 2010 European Championships and won two Olympic medals; a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Photo: Jeff Spicer