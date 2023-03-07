There are many successful athletes, actors and pioneers born in Yorkshire who have presented inspiring and thought provoking words of wisdom.

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day (IDW) is all about Embracing Equity, which means going beyond fighting for gender equality. It is about recognising that each individual has different experiences in life, opportunities and it is about making sure that the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach that person’s full potential is provided.

This year, the aim of IWD is to stimulate a productive conversation about why equal opportunities aren’t enough. The official IWD website stated: “People start from different places, so true inclusion and belonging require equitable action. We can all challenge gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, draw attention to bias and seek out inclusion.

“Collective activism is what drives change. From grassroots action to wide-scale momentum, we can all embrace equity. Forging gender equity isn’t limited to women solely fighting the good fight; Allies are incredibly important for the social, economic, cultural and political advancement of women.”

(L-R clockwise) - Mel B, Amy Johnson, Nicola Adams and Betty Boothroyd. (Pic credit: Anthony Devlin / Hulton Archive / John Phillips / Scott Barbour / Getty Images)

From Olympic sports champions like Jessica Ennis-Hill, from Sheffield, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and former Labour MP Betty Boothroyd, who sadly died this month, to legendary pilot Amy Johnson, Bronte sister and Jane Eyre author Charlotte Bronte and R&B singer Corinne Bailey Rae, from Leeds, Yorkshire is the birthplace of many famous faces.

Many of these celebrities and historical figures had something to say about the way women are and should be perceived.

14 inspiring and thought provoking quotes by famous Yorkshire women

"Women today are bombarded with so many messages, like we should have Naomi Campbell's body and Madeleine Albright's career." - Helen Fielding; novelist and screenwriter best known for her role in Bridget Jones’s Diary is from Morley.

Charlotte Bronte. (Pic credit: Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

“Women ought to have their rights. It will be an honour to go to prison.” - Dora Thewlis; a British suffragette who was part of the Women’s Social and Political Union in 1907 was from Meltham Mills, near Huddersfield.

“I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will, which I now exert to leave you.” - Charlotte Bronte, author of Jane Eyre and a third of the famous Bronte sisters, was from Thornton, West Yorkshire.

“Everything that you experience as a kid is the foundation of how you are today. I was brought up in a working class family in Leeds and when it comes to money both my parents worked hard and instilled the same attitude into me." - Mel B; the Spice Girl singer hails from Leeds.

“Women boxers have come a long way. In the 90s you only ever saw women parading in heels and a bikini holding a scorecard. Now we’re owning it we should get some male models in speedos to do the ring walk.” - Nicola Adams; a former professional boxer who won gold twice in the London 2012 Olympics and Rio 2016 Olympics, is from Leeds.

Corinne Bailey Rae.(Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

"At no point do I wish to be in conflict with any man or masculine thought. It doesn't enter my consciousness. Art is anonymous. It's not competitive with men. It's a complementary contribution." - Barbara Hepworth; an artist from Wakefield.

"I think you've got to have your feet planted firmly on the ground, especially in this business, and you must not believe things that are said or written about you, because everything gets out of proportion one way or the other." - Dame Judi Dench; an actor famous for her roles in James Bond films, Shakespeare In Love and Chocolat is from York.

"Had I been a man I might have explored the Poles or climbed Mount Everest, but as it was my spirit found outlet in the air." - Amy Johnson; a pioneering pilot who was the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia, from Hull.

"My desire to get here was like miner’s coal dust, it was under my fingers and I couldn't scrub it out." - Betty Boothroyd; a former Labour MP who was the first woman to have served as Speaker at the House of Commons, from Dewsbury.

Jessica Ennis-Hill. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

"Being the first female Doctor and showing children that their heroes in shows don't always look the same is a huge honour for me." - Jodie Whittaker; best known for being the first female Doctor in Doctor Who and Broadchurch, the actor is from Skelmanthorpe.

“I think a lot of style is about attitude - posture, deportment, gaze and confidence. I saw that in my mum. She was a cleaner when we were growing up, but she had this stylish presence I admired.” - Corinne Bailey Rae; the R&B singer, known for her 2006 hit single Put Your Records On is from Leeds originally.

“I'm proud of the way I've dealt with setbacks. It's hard when you feel down and you think, 'Why is the world doing this to me?' But you have to pick yourself up again. That's what makes you a better athlete.” - Jessica Ennis-Hill; the track and field athlete and Olympic champion is from Sheffield.

“Have you wondered what our ego is? Our ego is a reflection of our life conditioning. It is no more than a mask (of our outer surface). It is not the inner of who we truly are and what we can truly be.” - Alice Bacon; the Labour Party politician was the first woman MP in Leeds history.

