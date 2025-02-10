A British army veteran got his “gold medal moment” at the Invictus Games in Canada when he proposed to his girlfriend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Cairns, from Holmfirth in Yorkshire, asked his girlfriend of four years Hannah Wild to marry him at the opening of the Team UK Wheelchair Basketball match in Vancouver on Sunday, the Royal British Legion said.

James, 35, celebrated the moment with his teammates, family, friends and he and Hannah’s two-year-old son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since losing his leg to a sniper bullet in Afghanistan, James has been training for the Invictus Games and now competes in three sports: biathlon, swimming and wheelchair basketball.

James said: “This is my gold medal moment. It has been months in the planning to keep it a secret. To compete for Team UK and then propose was just amazing. And she said yes!”

The seventh edition of the games, established by the Duke of Sussex in 2014, began in Vancouver on Saturday.

Harry and Meghan were at the opening ceremony, which had a star-studded line-up of performers including Nelly Furtado, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Katy Perry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Army veteran James Cairns proposes to his partner Hannah Wild after the Royal British Legion Team UK's match against Columbia in the wheelchair basketball during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada | Aaron Chown/PA Wire

More than 500 competitors from 23 nations will take part in the games, which go on until Sunday February 16.

James and 61 other Team UK competitors, all veterans and serving personnel who were injured during service, departed for Canada earlier this week.

The games aim to “inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country”, the Royal British Legion said.