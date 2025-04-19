Isabella Hayward: Police appeal after 14-year-old girl goes missing walking her dog near Leeds

Police have launched an appeal after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing after not returning home from walking her dog.

Isabella Hayward, 14, from Allerton Bywater, was last seen on Friday (Apr 18), at 12:30pm.

The teenager left her home to walk her dog, but did not return home.

Isabella Hayward left her Allerton Bywater home to walk her dog, but did not return home.
Isabella Hayward left her Allerton Bywater home to walk her dog, but did not return home. | West Yorkshire Police

Police said Isabella was last seen wearing a stone coloured White Fox top and black leggings.

Isabella was walking her dog, Cooper, a sandy coloured Cockapoo with a blue collar.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are concerned for her safety and ask if sighted then please ring 101 and quote log 1716 18/04/25.”

