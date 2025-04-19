Isabella Hayward: Police appeal after 14-year-old girl goes missing walking her dog near Leeds
Police have launched an appeal after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing after not returning home from walking her dog.
Isabella Hayward, 14, from Allerton Bywater, was last seen on Friday (Apr 18), at 12:30pm.
The teenager left her home to walk her dog, but did not return home.
Police said Isabella was last seen wearing a stone coloured White Fox top and black leggings.
Isabella was walking her dog, Cooper, a sandy coloured Cockapoo with a blue collar.
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are concerned for her safety and ask if sighted then please ring 101 and quote log 1716 18/04/25.”