Police have launched an appeal after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing after not returning home from walking her dog.

Isabella Hayward, 14, from Allerton Bywater, was last seen on Friday (Apr 18), at 12:30pm.

The teenager left her home to walk her dog, but did not return home.

Isabella Hayward left her Allerton Bywater home to walk her dog, but did not return home. | West Yorkshire Police

Police said Isabella was last seen wearing a stone coloured White Fox top and black leggings.

Isabella was walking her dog, Cooper, a sandy coloured Cockapoo with a blue collar.