Tess Dolan, eight, warmed the hearts of millions of TV viewers when cameras caught her singing and dancing to victory anthem Sweet Caroline after England smashed Sweden 4-0 at Bramhall Lane.

Now the footy-mad youngster hopes to be at Wembley on Sunday when Sarina Wiegman's side take on the winners of France vs Germany.

And while she insists she 'can't predict the future', Tess said: "I have a lot of faith in them to win. I feel like they have a big chance of beating either of them.

"We haven't got tickets but I would love to go."

Tess, of Knaresborough, North Yorks., was among the 28,000 frenzied fans inside Bramhall Lane to cheer England to victory on Tuesday night.

But despite a dominant performance on the pitch - including a cheeky 68th-minute back-heel by her favourite player Alessio Russo - Tess was the real star of the show.

As England gaffer Wiegman conducted her post-match interview with a tv reporter, cameras panned to the crowd and showed Tess's now-iconic dance moves.

Tess Dolan, eight

Within minutes, her mum Sam Dolan's phone was 'going mental' from pals who had seen the clip on tv and across social media, where it quickly went viral.

Such was the popularity of the clip, she appeared on breakfast tv on Wednesday morning where she was interviewed by England and Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Tess said: "It was the best football match I've been to so far.

"It was amazing. I didn't know I was on tv until my mum got lots of text messages from people. I was just dancing and enjoying myself.

Tess has been selected for Leeds' emerging talent centre

"I was singing Sweet Caroline and then my mum started getting messages.

"It's really weird to be on the tv, but it feels amazing."

Manchester United fan Tess said England supersub Russo is her favourite player and seeing her score England's third was a highlight of the special night.

Tess said it was the best football match she'd been to so far

But the schoolgirl will soon be playing in the colours of arch-rivals Leeds United after being selected for their emerging talent centre.

She said: "I'm very excited but the thought of wearing a Leeds tracksuit is weird. But it is a big opportunity.

"I hope to play for Manchester United and England when I'm older."

Mum Sam, a head of marketing, said: "It was just crazy, we stayed for a long time after the game because the atmosphere was so good.

"I just kept getting video clips and messages sent to me.

"I could not be prouder of her, she is my absolute sunshine, she will cheer anybody up on a bad day.

"You never have to encourage her to put effort in or give her best, she just always does. She puts her heart and soul into everything as you can see with the dancing."

Sam said Tess, who has an older brother Harry, 16, was excited to get tickets for the match and was pictured enjoying the atmosphere before kick off.

"We had tickets for the first game at Old Trafford and we went to watch the warm up game at Elland Road.

"We got tickets for last night and Tess and spent all day in a state of excitement.

"The atmosphere before the game was amazing.

"We were a bit nervous for the first 25 minutes but after that it was brilliant.

"Tess being a big Manchester United fan, the fact Russo scored was the icing on the cake for her."

Social media users have clamoured for the FA to provide tickets or even make Tess a mascot for Sunday's showdown at Wembley.

One social media wrote of the viral clip: "This is what all sport should primarily be about, inspiring the future and ENJOYMENT!"

Another tweeted: "Come on England, little Tess has to be mascot for Sunday's final."