Lionesses in Euro 2022 final: Can I still get tickets?

England beat Sweden 4-0 at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane on a memorable night for those in attendance in the Steel City.

England broke the deadlock in the 34th minute through Beth Mead’s sixth goal of the tournament. Lauren Hemp’s cross ran right through to Lucy Bronze on the right side of the area, who passed it first time to Mead.

The Arsenal played had her back to goal but turned and fired past goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl to give England the lead.

SEMI-FINAL SUCCESS: For England at Bramall Lane. Picture: Getty Images.

England doubled their lead early in the second half when Bronze headed home from a Mead corner. There was a VAR check for offside, but replays showed Hemp was onside as the ball passed her on its way into the net.

And it was 3-0 just before the 70th minute when Alessia Russo remarkably backheeled the ball through the legs of Hedvig Lindahl in the Sweden goal after initially being denied by a stunning close-range save.

Fran Kirby made it 4-0 with a chip from outside the box that Lindahl got her hands to but could not keep the ball from crossing the line.

The final will be held on Sunday and kick off at Wembley at 5pm.

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets for the final were sold out before the beginning of the tournament although more tickets could still be made available.

Additional allocations were made available to England fans after the Lionesses reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals. On both occasions, the extra tickets went on sale the morning after their last group game and their last-eight tie.

It means the same process is likely be followed for the final, fans should keep an eye on UEFA’s official ticketing account on Twitter for any updates. Tickets will be available via UEFA's website HERE.

How much are they?

Category 1 tickets cost £50.

Category 2 tickets cost £30.