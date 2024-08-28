It's not just for teens as mature students add maths GCSE to their bow

But to pursue his dream of becoming a history teacher, he had to go back to education to get the “missing piece” in his qualifications, GCSE maths.

Mr Knott, who is married with an eight-year-old daughter, had to juggle family life and work with his studies but it has all paid off – as he discovered when he opened his results paper.

He said: “I’m over the moon. To get the grade five I was after is so emotional. Maths is hard, and it doesn’t get easier – algebra hasn’t changed since my school days.

Kenny Knott

“I just want to say thank you to Laurence Lennon and the team at Leeds City College, they’ve been amazing. I joined the Army at a young age, was with the Yorkshire Regiment 15 years, then did my A levels in a year and my history degree.

“But I want to teach history and I still needed my GCSE maths before I could do my training, so I came here.

“The staff, and especially Laurence, have been absolutely fantastic and were always at hand to help with anything I needed.”

Mr Knott, currently working as an Army Reserve recruiter, is now looking forward to starting his teacher training in Leeds next month. But first, celebrations were on his mind: “I needed to go to work but some alcoholic drinks were drunk later – as an adult student, I can do that!”

Vitor Bonanca

Another of the college’s mature students, Vitor Bonanca, was also celebrating. Mr Bonanca, who is also 38 and has two young children, was delighted to achieve a 9 grade in maths.

He said: “I have two babies at home and the youngest, who is four months, was born in the middle of my course so I couldn’t really study there much.

“But my wife supported me a lot with that and I come from a science background, so going to the maths class was kind of a pleasure to me. I’m really pleased with my grade – I was expecting a good one, but not necessarily a 9.”

He now plans to do a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Overall fewer GCSE entries scored a decent pass this year following efforts to return results to pre-Covid levels.

Some 67.6 per cent of entries were awarded at least a 4 or a C grade – which is considered a “standard pass”, down by 0.6 percentage points on 2023 when 68.2 per cent achieved these grades.

In 2019 – the last year that summer exams were taken before the pandemic – 67.3 per cent of entries were awarded at least a 4 or a C grade, according to the Joint Council for Qualifications figures.

