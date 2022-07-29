ITV Calendar confirms Kerrie Gosney will replace retiring Jon Mitchell as lead weather presenter

The August 1 programme will be her first in the role after Mr Mitchell stepped down after 33 years on screen.

Raised in the Hope Valley area of the Peak District, the Sheffield Hallam University graduated joined the ITV weather team in 2002 after previously working in voiceover roles.

She is already a familiar face to viewers having spent 20 years presenting the weather for the ITV Calendar region or the wider ITV family. Before her weather presenting role began, Kerrie was a continuity announcer for Yorkshire Television.

Kerrie Gosney

Kerrie said: “I am utterly thrilled to be re-joining the team at ITV Calendar on a permanent basis. I've been watching the programme for as long as I can remember. I’m looking forward to getting to know the ITV Calendar viewers and ensuring they continue to get the very best weather service from the programme.

“Over the past 20 years I have seen such a rapid change in technology and we now have access to data in a way we could only dream about when I first started. It allows us to deliver a more comprehensive and detailed service, extending to online and social media too.”

Head of ITV Weather, Manali Lukha, said: “Hard-working, meticulous, conscientious, and reliable, there are so many words I could use to describe Kerrie. Her dedication to keep across the evolving weather story and communicate this to our audience is always her priority.”

Kerrie is a keen walker who enjoys spending time in the Peak District and North York Moors.