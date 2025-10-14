‘I've written the best book of my career and I might as well throw it in the sea' - Why Barnsley author Milly Johnson has launched A Novel Lunch network

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second is a podcast, currently in its embryonic phase, but due to be launched by Milly in the coming month as a way of spreading the word about more authors of the genre.

"The trouble these days with novelists is that you if you aren't in the supermarkets and people don't know about you, it's hard to find you,” Milly says.

“But you need the sales to get into the supermarkets and we're getting squeezed out more and more with supermarket sales, with all the celebs taking up the space.

Author Milly Johnson. Photo: David Charles

"So, it was inspired by a friend of mine who wrote this fantastic book and she said, ‘I've written the best book of my career and I might as well throw it in the sea’. And I thought, you know, I'm gonna have to do something about this.”

The first A Novel Lunch, an idea which Milly developed with Gill Laidler, of Yorkshire Businesswoman Magazine to bring lovers of romantic books together over fine food, is taking place in Leeds this Wednesday, and will feature Suzan Holder.

Married to Slade’s Noddy Holder, Suzan has worked in newspapers and TV production and now has a number of novels to her name.

Her latest is rom-com What Would Dolly Do? which was published this summer, a love song to Dolly Parton and a “wake-up call for anyone who thinks they have missed their chance”.

The event is being held in a big week for Milly, 20 years since she got her first book deal. “So I’d really like it to go with a bang,” she says. “It's spreading the word about novelists that just don't get the exposure that they should do.”

After each lunch, books will be available to purchase, signed personally by the guest author.

"At these lunch events there'll be the books for sale so you can get hold of signed copies,” Milly says. “And there's the joy of having a signed book – I think if you're a bookie, it never wanes. It's always nice.”

"I say I'm doing alright, but a lot of my mates aren't,” she continues. “And I'm in a position to do something, so I'm going to do it. And I will enjoy it as well.

"I just love doing everything like that – these days, you have to be so much more than be a novelist. And it's nice to stick your finger in other pies, do a bit of interviewing and broadcasting and I love a live audience.”

The first A Novel Lunch will take place on October 15 at Bibis Leeds, from noon until 3pm. Tickets, which include a two-course lunch, are available to purchase at millyjohnson.co.uk/appearances, where any further events will also be announced.ednesday 15th October, Bibis Italian Restaurant in Leeds (handy multi-storey parking just above), Sovereign Street, Leeds. 12pm-3. The first of our ladies literary ‘A NOVEL LUNCH’, a regular networking event hosted by me and featuring one of my novelist friends. Our books will be available to be purchased on the day. The cost is £45 for a welcoming drink, a two course meal and an afternoon of literary chat. More info and booking link is HERE. The first event will be me and the wonderful SUZAN HOLDER.

Gill at Yorkshire Businesswoman and I have gone into a project together that will bring lovers of romantic books together over fine food and with authors being the entertainment for a lovely feel good afternoon in the shape of ‘A Novel Lunch’ and we are kicking off the first in Bibi’s in Leeds on October 15th 12-3pm. The first one will feature me - as writer and also host - and Suzan Holder (the wife of Noddy - although she never uses his name and I love her, she’s adorable). It will be a wonderful afternoon, an excuse to put on the bling, and the first of many, we hope, so we need it to work. It will be great to showcase some writers of romance and bring them together with an audience. It’ll be great for Leeds as well and people will be able to buy our books on the day.