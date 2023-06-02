In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week, we ran an interview with comedian Jack Whitehall. He’s back with a new stand-up tour, Settle Down, all about becoming a more responsible adult, and will perform in Hull, Leeds and Sheffield over the coming weeks.

Ruby Wax spoke about spending five weeks in a mental health clinic last year and her new book and stage show, coming to York later this year.

Meanwhile, Spice Girl Mel B talked about teaming up with her mother and her daughter to front a multi-generational, body-empowering swimwear and lingerie fashion campaign. She says women must stop feeling body-conscious.

Mel B (R) with her eldest daughter Phoenix (L) and mum Andrea (C). (Credit Pour Moi)

A Yorkshire planning consultant spoke to us about the country's changing high streets, Barnsley's redevelopment and why variety is key when it comes to success for town centres. And we looked ahead to Woven, a major festival celebrating the textile industry in Kirklees.

On the anniversary of his birth, we explore Titanic's 'hero' bandleader Wallace Hartley's links to Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Leeds and Bridlington.

And in arts and culture, we spoke to Tess Seddon about A Passionate Woman, the revival of the acclaimed Kay Mellor play as a tribute to Kay after her death a year ago. Plus, we spoke to Rod Dixon, artistic director of Red Ladder Theatre Company, as he steps down after 17 years in post.

