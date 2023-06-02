All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Jack Whitehall, Mel B and more - Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.
By laura reid
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

At the start of the week, we ran an interview with comedian Jack Whitehall. He’s back with a new stand-up tour, Settle Down, all about becoming a more responsible adult, and will perform in Hull, Leeds and Sheffield over the coming weeks.

Ruby Wax spoke about spending five weeks in a mental health clinic last year and her new book and stage show, coming to York later this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Spice Girl Mel B talked about teaming up with her mother and her daughter to front a multi-generational, body-empowering swimwear and lingerie fashion campaign. She says women must stop feeling body-conscious.

Most Popular
Mel B (R) with her eldest daughter Phoenix (L) and mum Andrea (C). (Credit Pour Moi) Mel B (R) with her eldest daughter Phoenix (L) and mum Andrea (C). (Credit Pour Moi)
Mel B (R) with her eldest daughter Phoenix (L) and mum Andrea (C). (Credit Pour Moi)

A Yorkshire planning consultant spoke to us about the country's changing high streets, Barnsley's redevelopment and why variety is key when it comes to success for town centres. And we looked ahead to Woven, a major festival celebrating the textile industry in Kirklees.

On the anniversary of his birth, we explore Titanic's 'hero' bandleader Wallace Hartley's links to Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Leeds and Bridlington.

And in arts and culture, we spoke to Tess Seddon about A Passionate Woman, the revival of the acclaimed Kay Mellor play as a tribute to Kay after her death a year ago. Plus, we spoke to Rod Dixon, artistic director of Red Ladder Theatre Company, as he steps down after 17 years in post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have recently launched a weekly Yorkshire lifestyle newsletter so do consider signing up to that if you’d like to hear each week about some of the highlights from the features team - we’ll be including everything from theatre and restaurant reviews to our magazine stories, arts and culture content, fashion, property and more. To sign up, click here: www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:Jack WhitehallMel BLeedsYorkshireHull