James Darren: The six-decade journey from surfboards to directors' chairs
In a career spanning six decades, Darren appeared in TV programmes such as Melrose Place, Star Trek, Deep Space Nine, The Love Boat, Hawaii Five-O, Fantasy Island and alongside William Shatner in TJ Hooker in the 1980s.
While appearing on the show, Darren noticed no director was listed for an upcoming sequence and asked if he could try out for it.
“When it was shown, I got several offers to direct,” he recalled. “Soon I was getting so many offers to direct, I kind of gave up acting and singing.”
He went on to direct episodes for shows including Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place.
But to movie fans of the 1950s, Gidget was his masterpiece in the role of Moondoggie, the dark-haired surfer boy in the smash film that made surfing mainstream.
He was also the only cast member who appeared in both its sequels, 1961’s Gidget Goes Hawaiian and 1963’s Gidget Goes to Rome.
By the mid-1960s, his career on the silver screen was over except for a handful of movies in the decades that followed, last appearing in 2017’s Lucky directed by John Carroll Lynch.
Born James Ercolani in 1936, he grew up in South Philadelphia. Singing came easy to him, and at 14 he was appearing in local nightclubs.
He noted that such luminaries as Eddie Fisher and Al Martino had lived in the same area as he did, “a real neighbourhood. It made you feel you could be successful, too”.
He got a break when he went to New York to get some pictures taken and the photographer’s office put him in touch with a talent scout.
He was soon signed by Columbia Pictures and the newspaper said that after a few appearances, his fan mail at the studio was running “second only to Kim Novak’s. … The studio now feels that the young man is ready to hit the jackpot.”
He stayed on at the studio as a contract player.
Darren married his first wife Gloria in 1955 and had a son, Moret, a former CNN anchorman. They divorced in 1959, after which he married Evy Norlund, who came to the US as the Danish entry in the Miss Universe contest. They had two sons, Christian and Anthony.
