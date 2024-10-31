'A true gentleman' - Tribute to former professional boxer who died after being hit by a car

Tributes have been paid to a former professional boxer and well-known businessman in Doncaster who died after he was hit by a car.

South Yorkshire Police said James Joseph Corrigan was hit by a green Peugeot 308 shortly before 4pm on October 18 on Bentley Road in Doncaster.

The 78-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the force has now confirmed that he died as a result of his injuries.

A statement, issued by his family, said: “James was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and beloved partner of Pat. In his younger years, James was a professional boxer, before becoming a well-known contractor in Doncaster.

"He was a true gentleman and will be sadly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him."

James Joseph Corrigan died after being hit by a Peugeot 308 in Doncasterplaceholder image
James Joseph Corrigan died after being hit by a Peugeot 308 in Doncaster | SYP

Police officers are urging anyone who may have information about the incident, or who may have seen it, to contact them on 101 and quoting incident number 648 of October 18.

A statement by the force said: “Any information, not matter how small, could prove helpful in the officers’ investigation.”

