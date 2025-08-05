TV and radio presenter James Whale has died at the age of 74, TalkTV has announced.

His colleague and friend Mike Graham read an obituary on air and paid tribute to Whale, who had been battling stage four kidney cancer.

Whale was first diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and had to have one of his kidneys removed. Then, in 2020, the TalkTV host revealed that the cancer had returned in his kidney, spine, brain and lungs.

Last month Whale, who worked on Radio Aire in the early days of his career, shared his final podcast from a hospice and spoke about his cancer battle.

Graham said: “James began his remarkable career in the early 1970s when he pioneered a new kind of radio in Britain, the late-night shock jock phone-in.

“James would go on to host a variety of programmes for ITV, Sky and the BBC before finding a new audience for talk radio, all the while continuing to make headlines during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

“By the late 1980s, the James Whale radio show had become a cultural phenomenon, broadcasting every weekend on ITV. He attracted millions of viewers, making him a household name.

“In 2006, after surviving kidney cancer, James launched Kidney Cancer UK, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds. In 2024, James was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours, recognising his extraordinary contribution to broadcast and charity.

“James Whale broke the rules, he shaped the airwaves and did it all on his own terms. For millions, James wasn’t just a broadcaster. He was a companion, a provocateur and a good friend that we’ll all never forget. God bless you, James. We’ll miss you.”

Whale’s wife Nadine Lamont-Brown said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my darling husband, James Whale, who died peacefully this morning with a smile on his face, holding my hand.”

The leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, described Whale as a “broadcasting pioneer” in a post on X.

He said: “James Whale was a broadcasting pioneer, legend and the king of late night talk radio. But most importantly, he was a friend who will be missed.”

Speaking on TalkTV, he added: “James genuinely was a broadcasting pioneer, a broadcasting legend, the king of late night phone-ins.

“He would often take a position that was entirely contrary to what he really believed in, just for the sake of public debate. And if you think about that, in the broader context of what freedom, democracy, society is all about, James was completely a part of it.

“When he was serious, of course, he really passionately believed in things, and he was grounded in very, very good values.

“He became a good friend over the years, somebody who I just thoroughly enjoyed being with, someone who loved life.”

Broadcaster and former Talk TV presenter Piers Morgan paid tribute to the presenter on X and said: “RIP James.. one of Britain’s all-time great radio talk show hosts and a fantastic bloke.”

TalkTV host and political pundit Julia Hartley-Brewer also paid tribute in a social media post.

She said: “So sad that my amazing, wonderful @TalkTV colleague James Whale has died.

“He was a legend both on air and off air. It was a pleasure and an honour to know him. Sending Nadine and his family all my love xxxx.”

Whale was made an MBE for his services to broadcasting and to charity in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

He began his career with Metro Radio in 1974 where he pioneered the late-night radio phone-in.

Whale rose to fame in the 1980s with his frank style, dry wit and no-nonsense approach on late-night programme The James Whale Radio Show, gaining a legion of loyal listeners.

He spent 13 years at TalkSport before hosting the drivetime show on LBC and the breakfast show on BBC Essex.

Whale went on to host his own show on TalkTV, James Whale Unleashed, every Friday from 10pm-1am.

His last interview for the programme was with Nigel Farage and aired on July 18.

During his career he also hosted Whale On, Dial Midnight and Central Weekend Live for ITV, and Talk About for BBC One.