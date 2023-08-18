Jane McDonald and Chatsworth Farmyard: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week
At the start of the week, we looked back on 50 years of Chatsworth Farmyard in Bakewell. Those behind the popular farm reflected on its half-century in operation and looked to the future, urging people to ‘buy local’ to support British farming.
Meanwhile, Wakefield-born Jane McDonald revealed what to expect from her new travel series Lost in Japan, claiming she saw Mount Fuji while sitting naked in a hot spa.
We heard from Hull creative prop maker Natasha Nichols about her participation in the televised Ultimate Wedding Planner competition and how she ended up in the business.
We also spoke to the Leeds doctor at the forefront of trialling artificial intelligence in the NHS breast screening service. Dr Nisha Sharma is preparing for the start of a landmark study in Leeds over the coming weeks.
We looked at how a new campaign aims to make the Yorkshire coastline the 'number one destination to visit in the UK at all times of year', with a focus on what's on offer in autumn and winter.
And we featured two Yorkshire contestants on TV competition Alone, who have challenged themselves to get by in the wilderness.
Finally, in arts and culture, we looked at the National Theatre's streaming service and how it saves Yorkshire audiences a journey to London.
And we looked ahead to next month when an exciting new immersive theatre piece about climate change and climate migration will be performed by over a hundred young people in a co-production between the National Youth Theatre and Leeds 2023.
We have recently launched a weekly Yorkshire Lifestyle newsletter, sending highlights from the features team directly to your email inbox. We’ll be including everything from theatre and restaurant reviews to our magazine stories, arts and culture content, fashion, property and more. To sign up, visit www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter