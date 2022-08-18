Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Yorkshire’s best-loved entertainers is back on stage to perform on her brand new tour.

Jane McDonald, who has won a BAFTA award and is the star of the popular Channel 5 show Cruising With Jane McDonald was born in Wakefield and has been a national (and regional) treasure for decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can book tickets to see Jane in action at one of the following Yorkshire venues.

Jane McDonald with the Features award for Cruising With Jane McDonald. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

Where in Yorkshire can I see Jane McDonald perform?

She will be entertaining on the stage at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, August 20 and Leeds Grand Theatre on Sunday, August 21. Times are yet to be confirmed.

Currently, all tickets are sold out at Bridlington Spa, however, there is still a chance to buy tickets to see her in Leeds by visiting the Leeds Grand Theatre website.

Tickets for her Leeds concert cost from £40.30 and the prices include a £3 booking fee.

Jane first shot to fame in 1998 when she appeared on the BBC One docu-soap The Cruise, attracting 13 million viewers.