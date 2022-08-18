Jane McDonald live in Yorkshire: Here is where you can see Wakefield singer and entertainer Jane McDonald perform this weekend
Jane McDonald will be performing in Yorkshire this weekend - here is everything you need to know about the concert.
One of Yorkshire’s best-loved entertainers is back on stage to perform on her brand new tour.
Jane McDonald, who has won a BAFTA award and is the star of the popular Channel 5 show Cruising With Jane McDonald was born in Wakefield and has been a national (and regional) treasure for decades.
You can book tickets to see Jane in action at one of the following Yorkshire venues.
Where in Yorkshire can I see Jane McDonald perform?
She will be entertaining on the stage at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, August 20 and Leeds Grand Theatre on Sunday, August 21. Times are yet to be confirmed.
Currently, all tickets are sold out at Bridlington Spa, however, there is still a chance to buy tickets to see her in Leeds by visiting the Leeds Grand Theatre website.
Tickets for her Leeds concert cost from £40.30 and the prices include a £3 booking fee.
Jane first shot to fame in 1998 when she appeared on the BBC One docu-soap The Cruise, attracting 13 million viewers.
She has since presented multiple daytime shows including Loose Women and her debut album was released in 1998 which took the number one spot for three weeks and even achieved platinum status.