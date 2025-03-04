Jane McDonald: Wakefield songstress announced as host of British Soap Awards

Victoria Finan
By Victoria Finan

Social Affairs Correspondent

Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:14 BST
Singer and presenter Jane McDonald will host the British Soap Awards 2025, ITV has confirmed today.

The Wakefield-based star, famous for her cruise ship adventures, was drafted in at the last minute in 2023 to host the ceremony after former host Phillip Schofield fell from grace and withdrew from presenting commitments.

And she will once again take on the presenter role for this year’s awards on ITV which will take place in London later in summer.

Host Jane McDonald said: “I'm beyond excited to be hosting The British Soap Awards again as I had such a ball hosting the awards last time. You all know I love my soaps, so to be in a room giving recognition to all these wonderful actors and their fantastic hard work is simply joyous.

Jane McDonald is set to host the British Soap AwardsJane McDonald is set to host the British Soap Awards
"I can't wait to get my glittery frock on and celebrate with everyone."

Gemma John-Lewis, Entertainment Commissioner ITV said: “The British Soaps Awards are an opportunity to celebrate and shine a light on the incredible actors and production teams that deliver gripping drama and captivating stories throughout the year. We’re delighted Jane McDonald, a self proclaimed number one soap fan, is returning to host the awards.”

Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks cast members will battle it out for the prestigious awards.

