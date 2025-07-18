A much loved teacher who completed almost 40 years of service at a Yorkshire school has died whilst travelling in Africa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janice Easton worked at Titus Salt School, Shipley between 1983 and 2022 when she retired.

She has been described as a highly skilled Chemistry teacher who had a ‘profound impact on generations of pupils’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice was said to be an intrepid traveller and keen photographer who made a huge impact on hundreds of pupils, including those transitioning to secondary school as part of her role.

Janice Easton: Tributes to beloved former teacher of 40 years who died while travelling in Africa

The headteacher of the school, Phil Temple, released a tribute to Janice on the school’s website.

It read: “We are sorry to hear the tragic news of the death of our friend and former colleague Janice Easton whilst travelling in Africa.

“Janice started working at Titus Salt School in September 1983 and completed almost 40 years of service when she retired in August 2022. Janice was a highly skilled Chemistry teacher and was for many years responsible for transition to high school. In these roles and others Janice had a profound impact on generations of pupils and students in the local community as well as countless colleagues who admired her skill, tenacity and determination to ensure all young people had the opportunity to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as an exemplary professional Janice was an intrepid traveller, keen photographer and much-loved friend. Janice will be fondly remembered by all in the Titus Salt School and wider communities.