When a bronze statue of an Amazonian Caiman God was unveiled as part of a £1m sculpture trail in Yorkshire, it received a mixed reaction. Some said the ‘Love God’ statue was “ugly,” “offensive” and an “eyesore,” whereas others found it “profound” and said it was “Yorkshire’s Angel of the North”. It certainly provoked conversations.

Jason Wilsher-Mills said his “funny looking” 6.5ft statue, the Amazonian Caiman God, represents love, hope, and disability. With the installation of the sculpture, Jason became the first disabled artist to have a sculpture about disability on permanent display in a UK city centre.

Jason said: “If you're putting a piece of art permanently in a space that is occupied by the community. And they're absolutely entitled to express their opinions, but it's my job to sort of reassure them. And that's what happened.”

Jason with his work. Picture: JMA Photography.

The sculpture tells the story of Wakefield’s naturalist Charles Waterton and the love story of Jason’s mother and father.

He said his mum, who grew up in poverty during the 1930s with no clean bedding, went to work as a nurse at the original home of Waterton, and it was just after the Second World War that she met Jason’s dad.

Jason said: “Everything I do has been influenced by Wakefield. The characters that I used to see on the estate, like Cowboy Dave and the Parrot Lady.

“And these kinds of eccentric people that we used to meet that lived on the estate, all of them have gone into my artwork.”

Jason and the Wakefield Adventure at Wakefield Exchange. Picture Scott Merrylees

Jason is a proud Yorkshireman despite now living in Lincolnshire, and he always thanks his home city for making him the artist he is today.

He was born in Wakefield in 1969. At 11 years old, Jason was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition triggered by chickenpox, which left him paralysed from the neck down.

Jason said: “Because I became ill as an 11-year-old, I'm kind of landlocked in all my artworks about childhood.

“It's influenced by the Beano stuff that was on telly in the 70s, because TV in the 1970s was bonkers. And it was really eccentric.”

Jason’s own journey growing up in a wheelchair has also influenced his work with his Caiman sculpture wearing metal braces.

He said: “There wasn't a part of me that didn't have a bit of ironmongery or leather or whatever fitted to me because I couldn't hold myself up.

“When I became disabled as a child, the only depictions of disability was these charity boxes that for what was called the Spastics Society (now Scope) and there were children with callipers on and you'd put your coin in the forehead or in like a little box that they were holding, and that was how disability was depicted.”

Despite the deep meaning behind his sculpture, many people took it at face value, likening Jason to Barbara Hepworth.

For Jason, all of his artwork is about putting Wakefield and Yorkshire on the map. He has had his work exhibited in Venice, San Francisco, and at the Wellcome Collection Museum in London.

He said: “I recently got awarded an MBE. And every interview that I've had, I've talked about Wakefield, and my experiences of growing up here.”

Wherever Jason exhibits his work, he works closely with the local disabled community, holiding workshops and mentoring people.

Jason said: “I’m an artist who really believes that people are entitled to their opinion. People with art, you can either like it or dislike it, and people are perfectly entitled to do that. It's kind of been adopted. What you've got to remember is, when the Angel of the North was first unveiled, it was hated. It was absolutely hated. Now, it's the proudest thing that people are engaged with in that area. It's theirs. And I think that is kind of what's happening really.”

Jason spent over a year in hospital as a child before moving to a bungalow on the Eastmoor estate in Wakefield.

He said: “I grew up on Eastmoor, then from 11 to 16, I went to the school at Pinderfields Hospital.

“Everything on that bronze, the collar, the things on the hands, the callipers, is all stuff that I used to have to wear.”

Jason said that he works with the disabled community wherever he goes.

He said: “One of the best things ever happened when I was next to the sculpture, and obviously people didn't know it was me that made it. And there was a guy who was disabled. He was visually impaired and he had a learning disability, and this carer was holding his hand and he was touching the sculpture and she was describing it to him and what it meant, and the look on his face was amazing.

“That is the best feedback I've ever had.”

Through brightly coloured psychedelic inflatables sculptures and interactive digital projections, Jason's latest talked about exhibition, Jason and the Wakefield Adventure, is on at WX Exchange including a 20m inflatable.

One of the colourful inflatables on show is a Scarborough Crab, a nod to Jason’s childhood memories. He said his work depicts northern working class life and disability.

He said: “My art gets people thinking, it gets people asking questions.

“I did a piece of work about changing places toilets. Which is the hoist that helps people that are completely immobile.