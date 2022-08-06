Jesus Moreno was last seen on Monday, August 1, near Leeds Bus Station.

Police said his family are extremely worried, while his brewry posted on social media to say he was 'in good spirits' all weekend before going missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was officially reported missing on August 2.

Jesus Moreno is the co-found of Piglove Brewing Co

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: ““He is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall. There are concerns for his welfare as he has not been seen for a number of days.”

A social media post by Jesus’s employer Piglove Brewing Co stated he was last seen on CCTV on Monday, August 1 at 5.17am.

It added: “He was in good spirits all weekend and up early, and ready for work on Monday. He was last seen getting the bus from Leeds bus station to Harrogate from Leeds at 6.17am on Monday morning.

“Nobody knows why Jesus chose to travel to Harrogate. His daughter and all his family are extremely worried for his well-being.

“No one has seen or heard from Jesus since.”