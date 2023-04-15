All Sections
Jesus Moreno: Police find body in search for Yorkshire man missing since August last year

Police searching for a man who has been missing since August last year have found a body.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST

Jesus Moreno was last seen on Monday, August 1, near Leeds Bus Station. Mr Moreno was the founder of Leeds-based brewery Piglove Brewing Co. The company had previously said he was ‘in good spirits’ in the days before his disappearance.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “

The body was found by a police search team on Friday (April 14) afternoon on land close to the River Wharfe in the Harewood area. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. The family of Mr Moreno have been informed of this development and enquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of the deceased.”

A body has been found in the search for missing Jesus Moreno. (Pic: Piglove Brewing Co)
