Jesus Moreno was last seen on Monday, August 1, near Leeds Bus Station. Mr Moreno was the founder of Leeds-based brewery Piglove Brewing Co. The company had previously said he was ‘in good spirits’ in the days before his disappearance.

The body was found by a police search team on Friday (April 14) afternoon on land close to the River Wharfe in the Harewood area. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. The family of Mr Moreno have been informed of this development and enquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of the deceased.”