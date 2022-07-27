Jo Cox's sister Kim Leadbeater leads cyclists on 288 mile trek to raise funds for foundation in murdered MP's name

But on Wednesday she swapped Westminster for wheels as the seventh Jo Cox Way bike ride set off.

The ride will see a team of cyclists pedal from Cleckheaton to Southwark near Westminster in memory of the MP, who was murdered in 2016.

Funds raised by the cyclists on the 288 mile journey will benefit the Jo Cox Foundation, set up in Mrs Cox’s name to campaign on loneliness and civility in political life.

Last year Kim Leadbeater took her late sister’s seat in the House of Commons and became MP for Batley and Spen.

Almost £7000 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon as cyclists left Cleckheaton’s Princess Mary Athletics Stadium.

Ms Leadbeater has been involved in all six previous rides and on Wednesday she led the cyclists out of the stadium before getting off her bike to join the support team who accompany the riders, who are aged from 18 to 76.

She said: “Jo has such a powerful legacy and it’s fantastic that more people than ever want to be part of that and show that we really do have more in common than that which divides us.

“Having cycled all the way from Batley and Spen to London in previous years, this time I wanted to show my gratitude to the riders who are cycling in Jo’s name by being part of the support crew, which plays such a valuable part in the ride.

“I feel a bit guilty not cycling the whole route, but I know how important it is to provide practical and moral assistance to the riders, along with flapjack and bananas.

“The Jo Cox Way is a brilliant example of creating something positive and meaningful from what was a truly unbelievable and horrific event.”

The ride, sponsored by Drop Clothing in Heckmondwike, will finish at Flat Iron Square in Southwark, south London, on Sunday, with overnight stops in Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Buckinghamshire and Middlesex.

As well as cycling 288 miles, riders will tackle 15,000 feet in climbs, the organising team said.

Last week Ms Leadbeater and Mrs Cox’s parents, Jean and Gordon Leadbeater, said they were “truly amazed” at the record number of cyclists taking part in this year’s ride, which was started in 2016 by North Yorkshire businessman and keen cyclist Sarfraz Mian.

Su Moore, chief executive of the Jo Cox Foundation said: “We’re delighted that once again, people from all backgrounds are coming together to take part in the Jo Cox Way and fundraise for The Jo Cox Foundation.