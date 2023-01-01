News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Joe Town Memorial Swim 2023: All the best photos of New Year's Day dip in the River Wharfe at Otley and 'plunge' at White Wells on Ilkley Moor

Hundreds of swimmers braved the cold to take part in New Year’s Day dips in Otley and Ilkley.

By Grace Newton
17 minutes ago
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 2:11pm

The annual Joe Town Memorial Swim in the River Wharfe at Wharfemeadows Park proved a popular event once again. It’s held in memory of local swimming and lifesaving teacher Joe Town, who died in 2011. Among the swimmers was Carole Deighton, 80, who was taking part for the 23rd consecutive year.

And historian and author Mark Hunnebell opened up his home, White Wells Spa Cottage on Ilkley Moor, for visitors to take a dip in its historic plunge pool, which supposedly has medicinal properties. The pool is all that remains of what was an open-air spa baths complex built behind the cottage in the 1700s.

To buy copies of any of these images, email [email protected]

1.

Hardy swimmers brave high water levels, a strong current and a water temperature of 6 degrees by taking part in the annual New Years Day Joe Town - Lilian Rickett Memorial Swim in the River Wharfe at Otley. Picture Tony Johnson

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

2.

Jane Harris braves the cold water in the plunge pool at White Wells on Ilkley Moor

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3.

Hardy swimmers brave high water levels, a strong current and a water temperature of 6 degrees by taking part in the annual New Years Day Joe Town - Lilian Rickett Memorial Swim in the River Wharfe at Otley. Picture Tony Johnson

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

4.

Jane Harris, Charlie Gill and Helen Khan brave the cold water in the plunge pool at White Wells on Ilkley Moor

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4