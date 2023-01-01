The annual Joe Town Memorial Swim in the River Wharfe at Wharfemeadows Park proved a popular event once again. It’s held in memory of local swimming and lifesaving teacher Joe Town, who died in 2011. Among the swimmers was Carole Deighton, 80, who was taking part for the 23rd consecutive year.

And historian and author Mark Hunnebell opened up his home, White Wells Spa Cottage on Ilkley Moor, for visitors to take a dip in its historic plunge pool, which supposedly has medicinal properties. The pool is all that remains of what was an open-air spa baths complex built behind the cottage in the 1700s.