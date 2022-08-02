It’s been quite the year for fitness guru Joe Wicks.

As well as releasing his latest cookery book and fronting a documentary on parental mental health, he’s twice been recognised for his work contributing to the health and wellbeing of people across the country - and now he’s on the road, with a mission to help families feel energised, mentally and physically, this summer.

Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, found fame after posting fitness and food videos on social media.

The Body Coach is on tour with PE With Joe for a second year. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Last year, he took PE With Joe on tour, with live events at venues across the country. Now, he’s partnered with Mini to take the sessions on the road for a second year running, in a move to bring people together and support wellness.

The PE With Joe 2022 tour kicked off at Forde Abbey, Somerset, on Sunday, and Joe is bringing his family-friendly workouts to locations around the nation until August 6.

He’ll be in Leeds at Harewood House on Thursday, giving attendees a first-hand experience of his workouts, which feature the likes of star jumps, push-ups and burpees.

After the 45-minute session, people will have the chance to meet him before he sets off to his next location.

Wicks says: “I’m really excited to be taking P.E with Joe on the road again with Mini and meeting so many amazing people dedicated to keeping fit and having fun.

“Last year was such an incredible and humbling experience.

“Meeting everyone that came along and hearing their inspiring stories meant so much to me.

“It really emphasised the importance of moving your body, not just for keeping fit, but for the truly positive impact it can have on your mental health.”

Last year’s road trip brought PE With Joe to more than 6,000 people and raised £50,000 for Children in Need in the process. This year, proceeds will again be donated to the charity, for which Joe has been school ambassador since 2019, to help children across the UK.

Only last month, Wicks received an honorary doctorate from St Mary’s University “in recognition of his contributions to the wellbeing of people across the country and charity”.

He previously studied sports science as an undergraduate student at the London university.

Writing on social media, he said: “It was awarded for my contribution towards the health and fitness of the nation during the pandemic and for my charity work. I feel so proud...I loved every year of my time there studying sports science. It was the first time I felt excited to pursue a career in something I was passionate about.

Earlier this year, Wicks was also made an MBE for services to fitness as well as charity in the UK and abroad, having helped raise £2 million for Children in Need with a 24-hour fitness challenge.

In May, he fronted a documentary exploring how his parents’ mental health issues affected him as a child, and the shocking scale of the problem of parental mental health today and in March he released his latest cookbook Feel Good Food.