A popular pub worker died after falling from the roof of a building in York city centre while suffering a mental health crisis, an inquest has heard.

Joel Addyman, 20, had long-term symptoms of depression and had taken ‘impulsive’ overdoses that had led to hospital treatment before his death on November 23 last year.

His issues began in 2020 when he reported low mood following an unprovoked assault, and he also suffered from ongoing anxiety caused by work stress.

The youngest of three children, Mr Addyman had worked in The Fox and Roman in Dringhouses, close to his family home on Tadcaster Road, since leaving All Saints RC School.

Joel was a much-loved member of staff at The Fox and Roman in Dringhouses, York

The keen gamer’s mental health also declined following a break-up with his girlfriend of 10 months and he told his family he was thinking of finding another job.

When he came home from work on November 22, Mr Addyman began drinking and his parents said he seemed ‘on edge’. He twice tried to go into the city centre by taxi, with his mother paying off both drivers before Mr Addyman eventually left the house.

Bernie Addyman followed her son and found him at a bus stop. When he got into a third taxi, she continued to pursue him in her own car after he told her he was ‘heading to the roof’.

By the time she found Mr Addyman, he had climbed onto the roof of the building using a fire escape and police were attempting to engage him in conversation.

The Addymans praised the actions of PC Ashley Hardwick, who went onto the roof with a colleague and tried to talk to their son before he fell.

The police officers described Mr Addyman as ‘clearly drunk’ and he continued to drink beer from a can while on the roof. They said he appeared to be ‘psyching himself up’ to jump and that it seemed to be a deliberate act.

They added that it was unclear how Mr Addyman had got up the final ladder onto the roof as there was a padlocked cage and deterrent spikes.

Mr Addyman was taken to York Hospital, but had suffered an unsurvivable brain injury and treatment was withdrawn the next day.

Confirming that Mr Addyman was significantly over the drink drive limit according to toxicology reports, assistant coroner for North Yorkshire Jonathan Leach recorded a conclusion of suicide and said he was satisfied there was intent to end his life.