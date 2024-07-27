John Calvert Cornwell obituary: Former teacher and councillor instrumental in setting up cheap bus fares policy of the 1970s

John Calvert Cornwell, who has died at 85, was deputy leader of South Yorkshire County Council until its abolition in 1986 and was instrumental in setting up its cheap bus fares policy of the 1970s and in the establishment of Rother Valley Country Park, Worsbrough Mill and Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre.
He was born in Willerby, Hull, and attended Hymer’s College from age 11. His family owned the Hull butcher Kress and Wagner, which had been established by his German-born Grandparents.

He attended the London School of Economics where he met his wife, Judy, and then settled in her home town of Sheffield, teaching at Ecclesfield Comprehensive for a quarter of a century. He went on to teach in Jamaica and in Canada. He served on the city council from 1966-7 and again from 1971-3 when he was elected to the South Yorkshire County Council.

A keen sportsman and rugby fan, he helped to bring rugby league to Sheffield, serving as press officer and vice president of Sheffield Eagles. He was also involved with the grassroots game,as chair of the Sheffield and District Amateur Rugby League Association.

John Cornwell is pictured with his book Voices of Wortley Hall, at his home in Nether Edge. Photo: Steve Parking, National World/The StarJohn Cornwell is pictured with his book Voices of Wortley Hall, at his home in Nether Edge. Photo: Steve Parking, National World/The Star
The author of several books, he served on the Arts Council, chaired the Sheffield Theatres Trust and was a member of the Football trust, vice chair of the Yorkshire and Humberside Sports Council and the Yorkshire Tourist Board.

He is survived by his son and daughter, Daniel and Suzy.

